Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Alleges Armenia Of Erasing Its Cultural Heritage

2025-06-05 05:08:50
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The Azerbaijani heritage that once existed in Armenia has been entirely destroyed, said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center ), Trend reports.

Speaking at the scientific-practical event "Stones Speak in Silence: Protecting Azerbaijan's Heritage," Shafiyev highlighted the devastation of cultural monuments over the past 30 years amidst conflicts in the South Caucasus, with the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict standing out as particularly destructive, claiming thousands of lives.

Shafiyev reiterated that he had proposed discussions with Armenia regarding mutual cultural heritage preservation.

"Next to our Center's building stands an Armenian church, which houses hundreds of books in Armenian.

However, illegal structures built in Karabakh in 1993 were demolished according to the Geneva Convention, while all other historical examples of cultural heritage were preserved," he said.

He emphasized that all Azerbaijani monuments on Armenian territory had been completely destroyed, pointing out that the Blue Mosque in Yerevan is now inaccurately presented as a Persian monument, a claim that contradicts historical truth.

