Uruguay Expresses Solidarity With Palestine

MONTEVIDEO, June 5 (NNN-MERCOPRESS) - Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin Tuesday conveyed to Palestinian Chargé d'Affaires Mohammed Shafei“the solidarity of the Uruguayan Government for the serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the massacre, especially of the civilian population and the dramatic situation in the West Bank.”

Lubetkin emphasized the urgency of an immediate ceasefire and a permanent two-state solution as the only path to lasting peace.

The minister's message was in line with prior statements from the Uruguayan Government of President Yamandú Orsi about Gaza's humanitarian situation, where an estimated 55,000 people have died since the conflict escalated following the terrorist group Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel, killing 1,218 people, mostly civilians and taking many others hostage to this day.

In addition, Lubetkin and Shafei agreed“that an immediate ceasefire and a permanent solution” was“urgent and necessary.”

“I received the chargé d'affaires of @embpalestinauru, Mohammed Shafei,” Lubetkin said on X.“I expressed the solidarity of the Uruguayan Government for the serious humanitarian crisis in Gaza as a result of the massacre, especially of the civilian population, and the dramatic situation in the West Bank,” he added.

“The existence of two states is the only way towards a stable and lasting peace,” he also mentioned.

Uruguay's Foreign Ministry has also warned that“tens of thousands of people have lost their lives and many could follow the same path, in view of the worsening of the situation in that area.”

Various Uruguayan political groups, including the Frente Amplio, Vertiente Artiguista, Communist Party, Socialist Party, Seregnistas, and National Liberation Movement-Tupamaros, have also condemned Israel's retaliatory actions as genocide. Some of these groups even criticized maintaining the ANII [National Agency for Research and Innovation] research facility established in Jerusalem by the previous Multicolor Coalition administration.

Orsi's ruling Broad Front has strongly condemned the violence, joining the many factions labeling it as“genocide” and calling for action to defend Palestinian rights, and issued a statement calling“upon the militancy and the people in general to promote and call for actions in defense of the human rights of the Palestinian people, their legitimate right to exist and to condemn the crimes against humanity and genocide being committed against Palestine by the government of Israel.” - NNN-MERCOPRESS