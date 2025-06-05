Qatar's Economic Diversification Spurs Influx Of High-Tech, Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's ambitious push toward economic diversification under its National Vision 2030 is rapidly transforming the country into a magnet for global consulting firms specialising in technology, sustainability, and governance.

As the nation accelerates its investments in digital infrastructure, ESG compliance, and private sector development, a new wave of consulting expertise is entering the market bringing with it cutting-edge AI platforms, deep sectoral knowledge, and a strong focus on building local talent and institutional capacity, an official explains.

This growing influx signals both confidence in Qatar's reform agenda and the rising demand for agile, innovation-driven advisory support across sectors.

Global consulting firms continue to play a key role by placing Qatar at the center of its ambitious plan to scale revenues from $24m to $100m in just two years.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder and CEO of Uniqus Consulting said“We are already on track for revenues of $50m this year. Qatar is critical to our $100m roadmap. We bring a highly differentiated approach - from deep expertise and global integration to a proprietary tech stack that sets us apart in the consulting landscape.”

The official underlines that there is a strong synergy with Qatar's ambitious development goals, particularly as the nation advances its strategy toward economic diversification, digital transformation, and global competitiveness.

“Qatar's Vision 2030 outlines a bold digital and economic transformation agenda, and believe it is well-positioned to contribute through our proprietary tech platforms, AI investments, ESG capabilities, and global expertise around risk management, he said.

“The Qatari vision of being in the top echelons of the business environment and digital competitiveness aligns well with our service offerings, Khatri said.

To ensure cultural relevance and impactful execution, companies are leaning on local partnerships and targeted talent strategies. A key example is its collaboration with the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) in the field of sustainability and ESG - a partnership the firm aims to deepen through its Qatar operations.

“We have already identified a local leader with a deep understanding of the market, to lead our operations in Qatar,” Khatri noted.“We're committed to recruiting and nurturing local talent while leveraging Uniqus' global skills to build awareness and capability in the Qatari market.”

“The GCC is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by diversification, infrastructure, digital reform, and governance. Qatar, in particular, stands out as a beacon of this shift. As companies in the region move forward on this journey, the demand for agile, tech-enabled consulting will only intensify and that is a significant growth driver, he added.