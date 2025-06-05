Bruno's Sponsorship Marks A Milestone For Open-Source API Tools
Bruno, the open-source API client has been announced as a Platinum Sponsor for IndiaFOSS 2025, the upcoming edition of the Free and Open Source Software conference organised by the FOSS United community. The event is scheduled to take place from 20 to 21 September 2025 at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru.
Bruno's sponsorship underscores its growing prominence within the developer community. Designed as a lightweight, Git-friendly alternative to Postman, Bruno emphasises offline functionality and data privacy. It stores API collections locally in plain text '.bru' files, facilitating seamless version control and collaboration without reliance on cloud services.
The IndiaFOSS 2025 conference anticipates over 2,500 in-person attendees, with an additional 2,500 participants expected to join virtually. The event will feature a range of activities, including workshops, panel discussions, and showcases of open-source projects. Bruno's involvement as a Platinum Sponsor highlights its commitment to the open-source ecosystem and its dedication to fostering community engagement.
Bruno's participation in IndiaFOSS 2025 is not its first engagement with the conference. Previously, its founder Anoop M D presented Bruno at IndiaFOSS 3.0, where he discussed the tool's architecture and its role in the API development landscape. The presentation highlighted Bruno's unique features, such as its offline-first approach and integration with Git, which distinguish it from other API clients.
The sponsorship also reflects Bruno's broader strategy to support and promote open-source initiatives. By aligning with IndiaFOSS 2025, Bruno aims to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the open-source community. The conference provides a platform for developers, enthusiasts, and organisations to collaborate and share knowledge, aligning with Bruno's mission to empower users through accessible and transparent tools.
