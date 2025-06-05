Cardiolog Analytics Unlocks The Full Potential Of Microsoft 365 And Sharepoint For Healthcare

Cardiolog Analytics

New Usage‐Intelligence Suite blends AI‐driven insights, precision engagement, and gamified motivation-empowering hospitals worldwide to boost collaboration

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CardioLog Analytics , a trusted Microsoft 365 analytics partner and leader in internal Microsoft 365 insights, today announced the launch of its Healthcare Usage‐Intelligence Suite. Purpose‐built for hospitals and health systems, the suite unifies CardioLog Analytics dashboards with Augmented Analytics AI, Engage targeted messaging , and Gamify adoption motivators-all delivered on Microsoft Azure's enterprise-grade infrastructure. The solution empowers healthcare organizations to improve engagement, enhance collaboration, and drive greater ROI from their Microsoft 365 environment.“Hospitals don't need more data-they need clarity,” said Dror Ben‐Ishay, CEO of CardioLog Analytics.“Our new suite turns raw usage signals into precise, real‐time actions-so clinical and administrative teams can eliminate blind spots, simplify change management, and unlock the full ROI of Microsoft 365 securely.”Suite highlights about the Component and its Purpose‐built benefit for healthcare ITAnalytics Dashboards: De‐risk intranet sprawl with role‐based reports for SharePoint, Teams, Viva Engage, and OneDrive-live in under a week.Augmented Analytics AI :Interactive dashboards highlight underused policy pages and clinical guidelines-helping teams identify content gaps and take timely action.Engage Precision Messaging: Targeted callouts surface inside Microsoft 365 to remind clinicians of safety updates and mandatory training-raising view rates by up to 30% in pilot deployments.Gamify Adoption Accelerators: Points, leaderboards, and recognition campaigns boost completion of e‐learning modules-cutting up to one-third of the average training time.Why it matters1. Real‐time Visibility – Measure interaction with policy libraries, clinical guidelines, and training content-no PHI processed or using intrusive tracking.2. Faster Change Management – Deliver in‐context reminders and see engagement lift in hours, not weeks.3. Secure by Design – All usage metrics remain in the customer's Microsoft 365 tenant; CardioLog leverages Azure's infrastructure.4. Enterprise‐scale Impact - Proven to support 200 users to well over 250,000 across global branches and business units-without performance loss.AvailabilityThe Healthcare Usage‐Intelligence Suite is available immediately in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Current customers can enable the new modules under existing agreements; new organizations can request a personalised demo at .About CardioLog AnalyticsCardioLog Analytics delivers deep, secure usage intelligence for SharePoint, and Microsoft 365, applications. Deployed on Microsoft Azure and listed on AppSource, CardioLog empowers enterprises to maximise user adoption, optimise governance, and drive measurable ROI. The suite comprises CardioLog Analytics dashboards, Augmented Analytics AI, Engage precision messaging, and Gamify engagement mechanics.© 2025 Intlock. Microsoft, SharePoint, Teams, Viva Engage, and Azure are trademarks of Microsoft Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

