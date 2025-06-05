Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar, Bahrain Discuss Cooperation In Transportation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain H E Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, at the MTT's offices. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, mobility services and their associated infrastructure, and ways to strengthen them.

