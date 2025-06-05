Qatar, Bahrain Discuss Cooperation In Transportation
Manama: Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani met with Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain H E Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, at the MTT's offices. The two ministers discussed bilateral relations in the areas of transportation, mobility services and their associated infrastructure, and ways to strengthen them.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Imrat Group And Bybit Launch Innovative Investment Product Set To Disrupt The Global Crypto Market
- Wall Street Ponke Launches With AI Tools, Learning Hub, And Over $300K Raised In Hours
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
CommentsNo comment