World Environment Day: Ministers Call To Stop Plastic Pollution, Embrace Sustainability

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Union Ministers on World Environment Day on Thursday urged citizens to put an end to plastic pollution and embrace sustainability while also planting more trees for a greener and cleaner future.

World Environment Day is observed every year on June 5. The theme this year, 'Beat Plastic Pollution' aims to end plastic pollution.

“As we mark #EnvironmentDay today, let's reaffirm our commitment to protecting our planet and ensuring sustainability for all living beings. Always remember nature protects when protected,” said Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in a post on social media platform X.

“On World Environment Day, let us renew our commitment to protect the planet by planting more trees, reducing pollution, conserving resources, and embracing sustainability. Together, our small steps can create a greener, healthier, and more hopeful future for all,” added Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs.

Globally, an estimated 11 million tonnes of plastic waste leak into aquatic ecosystems each year, while microplastics accumulate in the soil from sewage and landfills, due to the use of plastics in agricultural products.

Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology stated that India“reiterates its strong commitment to beat plastic pollution through proactive policies, sustainable practices and mass awareness. Together, let's restore ecosystems, conserve biodiversity, and build a greener, cleaner future”.

“Let us take a pledge on this Environment Day – stop plastic pollution, live in harmony with nature, and create a greener, cleaner, and safer earth for future generations,” added Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for MoEFCC.

Besides choking the planet, plastic pollution permeates even our bodies in the form of microplastics and poses several health risks.

“Plastic pollution is choking our planet – harming ecosystems, well-being, and the climate. Plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes the ocean, and endangers wildlife,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

“And as it breaks down into smaller and smaller parts, it infiltrates every corner of Earth: from the top of Mount Everest to the depths of the ocean; from human brains; to human breastmilk,” he added, calling for a movement for urgent change.