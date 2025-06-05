Eid-Ul-Adha Wishes 2025: 20+ Bakrid Wishes, Whatsapp Messages, Images To Share With Family, Friends

According to the Islamic calendar, the festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the lunar calendar.

In Saudi Arabia, this year, Arafat Day will be observed on Thursday, June 5, a day before Eid. Arafat Day, or Yaum al-Arafah, marks the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and is considered the holiest day in the Islamic calendar.

In India, the festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June.