Honda HUNTER CUB CT125 Keychain Now On General Sale
HAKUSAN, ISHIKAWA PREF, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faith Co., Ltd., operator of the vehicle-themed lifestyle brand CAMSHOP , has officially released its new product: the Honda HUNTER CUB CT125 keychain , now available for general purchase.
This highly detailed 3D keychain celebrates the beloved Japanese motorcycle and is produced in a limited run of 1,000 pieces under official license from Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Realistic Design with a Luxurious Finish
Faithfully modeled after the popular Honda CT125 Hunter Cub, the keychain features a chrome-plated finish that offers a subtle, elegant shine and a weighty, premium feel.
Its construction is both playful and sophisticated, making it suitable for fans of all ages.
The product includes an engraved CT125 logo plate, as well as a Honda wing logo plate with the phrase "Chase the Horizon" inscribed on the back-adding a poetic touch that captures the spirit of the ride.
Limited Edition with Serialized Numbering
Each piece is delivered with a unique serial number engraved on the back, from 0001 to 1000, reinforcing its collectible status.
The product comes packaged in a dedicated gift box, making it an ideal gift for motorcycle enthusiasts, collectors, or those who appreciate precision-crafted miniatures.
Product Overview
Product Name: Honda HUNTER CUB CT125 Keychain
License: Officially licensed by Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Production Quantity: Limited to 1,000 units
Features:
Chrome-plated finish
3D design with CT125 logo plate
Honda wing logo plate with "Chase the Horizon" engraving
Serialized numbering on the reverse side
Comes in a custom gift box
Material: Die-cast metal
Country of Manufacture: China
About CAMSHOP
CAMSHOP is a Japanese lifestyle brand operated by Faith Co., Ltd., offering imaginative, high-quality items themed around mobility and culture.
From officially licensed car and bike merchandise to miniatures and gifts, CAMSHOP brings motor-inspired design into everyday life.
Worldwide shipping available.
Company Information
Company Name: Faith Co., Ltd.
Address: 2-38 Kita-Yasuda Nishi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
Phone: +81-76-287-6593
Business Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM JST (Closed on weekends and national holidays)
MAKIKO FUNAMOTO
FAITH Inc.
+81 76-287-6593
