UAE, Irish Ministers Discuss Extradition In Phone Call, Laud Local Police Efforts

Abdullah bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Jim O'Callaghan, T.D., Irish Minister for Justice spoke on May 31, following the extradition of an Irish national accused of murder and organised crime, based on a ruling by the Dubai Court of Cassation.

They called the extradition a clear example of strong UAE-Ireland cooperation and a shared commitment to the rule of law.

“This positive development is further evidence of the excellent criminal justice cooperation between the governments of the UAE and Ireland and highlights our joint dedication to ensuring that criminal prosecutions may be brought against those who attempt to evade justice,” they said.

Both ministers praised Dubai Police and An Garda Síochána for their role in the case and ongoing efforts to combat organised crime through closer police cooperation.

The bilateral agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters came into force on May 18, 2025.