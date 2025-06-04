HIP-HOP LEGEND PMD ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE 'ON A ROLL' FEATURING RJ DA REALEST
Hit Squad Music Group Presents" On A Roll" Feat. RJ DA Realest
Golden Era Greatness Meets New Wave Energy in a Hard-Hitting Summer AnthemOn A Roll' is more than just a single-it represents my commitment to real lyricism, real energy, and real voices. RJ Da Realest embodies that.” - Parish SmithNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Parish Smith, best known as PMD (the Mic Doctor) and one-half of the iconic hip-hop duo EPMD, is proving that true legends don't fade - they evolve. With the release of his powerful new single“On A Roll” featuring Long Island's own RJ Da Realest, PMD continues to make noise in the culture he helped build, while simultaneously introducing the next generation.
The single is a bold and energetic offering, fusing PMD's razor-sharp lyricism with RJ Da Realest's raw talent and authentic delivery - a perfect introduction for fans old and new.
“Hip-hop is about growth, legacy, and lifting the next voice,” says PMD.“RJ is the next voice, and this is only the beginning.”
“On A Roll” follows a string of activity that confirms PMD hasn't let his foot off the gas. Over the past year, he's been touring and performing internationally, with solo stops in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, along with two high-powered performances at London's famed Tones Coffee & Chip Shop. His nonstop schedule has kept him connected to global audiences, proving his legacy has no borders.
Meanwhile, RJ Da Realest has already made his mark. He has been featured in several high-profile media outlets - including interviews with SWAY In The Morning, DJ Funk Flex, and Peter Rosenberg on Ebro In The Morning - showing the public and the industry alike that he is no stranger to the spotlight or the microphone. His gritty authenticity and lyrical strength have earned him recognition in both underground and mainstream spaces.
Fans will recognize RJ's voice from his four featured tracks on PMD's“Business Mentality” album - a collaboration that helped solidify their creative synergy and laid the groundwork for this new release.
PMD's past year has also included:
Sold-out shows alongside hip-hop legends Ice Cube, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, and MC Lyte
A show-stopping appearance on DJ Cassidy's“Pass The Mic”
Receiving The Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden for his dedication to hip-hop and community empowerment
Hosting a birthday celebration that honored pioneering icons like Rodney C, Melle Mel & Furious 5, Cold Crush Brothers, Grand Wizzard Theodore, and DJ Jazzy Jay
His previous single,“It's On You,” earned almost 2 million YouTube views and record-breaking streams - confirming that the culture is still watching, listening, and respecting the Mic Doctor
With a career spanning more than 30 years, PMD continues to shape and elevate the hip-hop landscape. From the game changing“Strictly Business” debut with EPMD to his current moves as a solo artist, mentor, and global performer, Parish Smith remains a pillar in the hip-hop culture and gives back to the culture that it gave him.
PMD(of EPMD)ft DA REALEST "ON A ROLL"
