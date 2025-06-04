As Iraq rapidly embraces digital transformation, Ali Owaid Jasim AL-RIKABI has emerged as a leading voice emphasizing the crucial importance of establishing a robust digital ethics framework to guide the country's technological advancement. In a recent media briefing, he articulated that“progress without ethical direction can lead to mistrust, exploitation, and social disruption,” urging all stakeholders to act responsibly as the nation moves into the digital age.

Ali Owaid Jasim highlighted that while technology offers immense opportunities for growth and innovation, without clear ethical guidelines, these advances could inadvertently cause harm.“We are at a crossroads where the power of artificial intelligence, big data, and automation can either uplift our society or widen existing inequalities,” he explained. He urged the Iraqi tech community, regulators, and academic institutions to collaborate closely in creating standards that ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the development and deployment of digital tools.

One of Jasim's core concerns is the use of personal data, which he referred to as“digital gold.” He stressed that unchecked data collection and analysis can lead to privacy violations and loss of public trust.“We must ensure that data usage respects individuals' rights and is done with explicit consent,” he added. Furthermore, he warned against AI systems that perpetuate bias or discrimination if ethical considerations are ignored in their design.

The entrepreneur emphasized that ethics should be integrated from the start - not as an afterthought.“Developers and engineers need to embed ethical principles in their code, algorithms, and decision-making processes,” Jasim said. He believes that companies and government bodies should adopt transparent policies to explain how technology affects users and society at large.

Jasim's call for digital ethics comes at a pivotal time, as Iraq is witnessing an increase in investment in AI, automation, and data analytics across sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government services.“We cannot afford to rush ahead without safeguards. Ethical oversight must keep pace with innovation to prevent misuse or unintended consequences,” he warned.

To address this, Ali Owaid Jasim proposed the formation of an independent digital ethics council in Iraq, composed of technologists, legal experts, ethicists, and civil society representatives. This council would oversee ethical standards, review emerging technologies, and advise policymakers on regulations that balance innovation with social responsibility.

In addition to regulation, Jasim believes education plays a vital role. He advocates for ethics training in universities and professional development programs for tech workers.“Instilling a culture of responsibility and respect for human rights among innovators will build trust and long-term success,” he said.

Finally, Ali Owaid Jasim reminded that technology is ultimately a human endeavor and must serve the interests of society as a whole.“As we build Iraq's digital future, we must always ask not just what technology can do, but what it should do to benefit all Iraqis fairly and ethically.”

With his clear vision and call to action, Ali Owaid Jasim AL-RIKABI is helping to shape a future where Iraq's technological progress is guided by strong ethical foundations - ensuring innovation that is both cutting-edge and socially responsible.

