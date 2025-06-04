Empire Estate Agents Leads The Way As WA's Strata Sector Faces Calls For Reform

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Strata Managers from Empire Strata Management in Perth"

Perth, WA - 4 June, 2025 - With the Western Australian strata management industry under increased scrutiny and discussion of regulatory reforms on the rise, Empire Estate Agents is reinforcing its position as a transparent, client-first leader in the field. The agency's commitment to accountability and professional excellence comes at a pivotal time for strata communities across Perth and WA.

Recent reports, including features in The WA Strata Magazine (May 2025 edition), have drawn attention to practical and legal complexities in strata schemes, from disputes around insurance claims and electric vehicle infrastructure, to communication obligations between strata councils and lot owners.

Empire Estate Agents was spotlighted in this edition for its practical guidance on fee recovery processes and best practices in owner communication, reflecting the agency's deep understanding of strata legislation and owner expectations.

Concurrently, public pressure is mounting for a significant overhaul of the strata management system in WA. An ongoing five-year statutory review has triggered calls from strata owners, industry professionals and advocacy groups for the introduction of a dedicated strata commissioner and compulsory licensing of strata managers.







Concerns about inconsistent service quality, lack of transparency, and mismanagement have been widely reported, most notably in the ABC's in-depth coverage of owner grievances across Perth strata schemes.

In response, Empire Estate Agents continues to deliver services that align with the sector's highest standards:



Full Transparency : All commissions and fees are clearly disclosed in written agreements. There are no hidden charges or lock-in terms.

Licensed and Regulated : Empire is a fully licensed real estate agency, adhering to the professional standards of WA's property sector.

Tailored Service : With over 40 years of experience, the team offers personal, timely, and responsive support to strata councils and lot owners. Award-Winning Management : Backed by accolades in property management, Empire offers peace of mind to Perth's growing number of strata communities.



“With WA's strata sector under review, we welcome the opportunity to lead by example,” said a spokesperson for Empire Estate Agents.“We've always believed in open communication, accountability, and delivering real value to every owner and council we represent.”

