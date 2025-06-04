403
Cabinet Approves Amendments To Penal Code, Law On Judicial Fees
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Cabinet commended the speech delivered by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the GCC-ASEAN-China summit in Kuala Lumpur last week.
In his remarks, His Highness Crown Prince emphasized the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation and developing strategic partnerships rooted in integration, sustainable development, and mutual respect.
He noted the growing need for solidarity and coordination to address economic crises, internal threats, and rapid geopolitical transformations.
His Highness the Crown Prince praised the launch of the joint action plan for the strategic dialogue between the GCC countries, the ASEAN countries, and China for the period of 2023-2027, which serves as a solid foundation for enhancing cooperation in renewable energy, technology, education, health, artificial intelligence, and scientific research.
He emphasized the importance of collaboration among the three parties to achieve trade and investment integration, bolster energy security, and benefit from each other's expertise in advanced technology, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and digital services.
Additionally, the Cabinet received an update on His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah's visit to Tokyo, Japan, on May 28-31.
During this visit, His Highness the Crown Prince met with Emperor of Japan Naruhito and Crown Prince Fumihito.
He held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations and upgrade them to the level of strategic partnership.
The Cabinet listened to a presentation by Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, regarding the Crown Prince's visit to Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.
Accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince toured the State of Kuwait's pavilion at the Expo, where the organizers provided a comprehensive presentation highlighting Kuwait's achievements in economy, energy, environment, and education, as well as showcasing the country's cultural and heritage identity.
His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his appreciation for the efforts of those responsible for the pavilion and for presenting a dignified representation of the State of Kuwait on both regional and international levels.
In other matters, the Cabinet reviewed the results of the official visit by President Ahmad Al-Shara, of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, and his accompanying delegation, which took place last Sunday.
The official talks between Kuwait and Syria were chaired by His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the Kuwaiti side and by President Ahmad Al-Shara on the Syrian side.
The meeting was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, and several senior officials from both countries.
The discussions focused on the strong fraternal relations between Kuwait and Syria, exploring ways to support and develop them across various fields. The importance of consolidating bilateral cooperation and expanding its scope to serve mutual interests was emphasized.
Additionally, they addressed the latest developments in Syria. They stressed the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure Syria's security and stability while preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. (end)
