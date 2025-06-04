NIT Srinagar Concludes TIFAC-Supported Study To Modernize Kashmir's Cricket Bat Industry

Srinagar: In a major step toward revitalizing one of Kashmir's iconic traditional industries, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar hosted the valedictory workshop marking the successful culmination of a two-year-long technology gap assessment study in the cricket bat manufacturing industry of Kashmir.

The project, supported by the Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council (TIFAC), was conducted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and aimed at identifying and bridging critical technological shortcomings in this heritage industry.

Led by Principal Investigator Dr. Saad Parvez and Co-Principal Investigator Dr. Noor Zaman Khan, along with Project Associate Mr. Aqib and Project Assistant Mr. Junaid, the NIT Srinagar team presented their key findings and strategic recommendations. The comprehensive study aims to modernize the cricket bat manufacturing ecosystem, ensuring its competitiveness, quality, and sustainability in both domestic and international markets.

On the occasion, Dr. Saad Parvez said this study is part of our larger mission to connect academic research with the needs of local industries. The cricket bat industry is a symbol of Kashmir's artisanal legacy, and it deserves to be equipped with modern tools and systems to thrive in today's global economy.

He emphasized the institute's continued commitment to supporting indigenous sectors through technology-driven innovation.

Meanwhile the study identified five primary areas where intervention is necessary for transformation: supply chain modernization, technological upgradation, safe manufacturing practices, digital marketing, and improved production planning and control.

The team emphasized that these enhancements are crucial to preserving the industry's artisanal legacy while aligning it with modern market expectations.

In supply chain modernization, the study highlighted the need for better forecasting, streamlined raw material procurement, and the adoption of efficient inventory systems to make the value chain more resilient and responsive.

For technological upgradation, the study proposed transitioning from traditional tools to advanced equipment, including precision cutting tools, moisture monitoring systems, automated shaping equipment, and comprehensive quality control protocols. These innovations would reduce human error and ensure consistency across production batches.

On the topic of workplace safety, the study recommended a cultural shift toward proactive safety standards. Suggestions included ergonomic workstation designs, safe handling procedures for cutting tools, and improved air quality controls to ensure the well-being of workers, who form the backbone of this skilled craft.

To reach a global customer base, the study stressed the importance of digital marketing tools, including professional websites, targeted social media outreach, and robust e-commerce platforms. These tools would help manufacturers increase brand visibility and tap into new markets, connecting directly with international buyers and fans of the sport.

Data-driven production planning was another key area addressed. The team proposed systems that could optimize resource management, reduce waste, and improve operational efficiency, thereby enhancing scalability and profitability for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Beyond immediate reforms, the study envisions a technology-driven future for the cricket bat industry, integrating automation, computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM), real-time quality monitoring, and predictive maintenance tools.

The report argues that these innovations are not just enhancements but essential transformations that can transition the industry from traditional, vertically optimized operations to dynamic, customer-oriented enterprises.

The workshop witnessed participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including local manufacturers, artisans, policymakers, and financial institutions. Among them, J&K Bank, represented by Mr. Khursheed Muzaffar, Additional General Manager, pledged institutional support for facilitating the implementation of the study's recommendations through financial and infrastructural aid.

Participants at the workshop unanimously acknowledged the urgency of implementing the proposed reforms and committed to pursuing deeper engagement with the government and financial bodies to ensure the adoption of new technologies.

The session concluded on a hopeful note, with all stakeholders expressing a shared vision to elevate Kashmir's cricket bat industry to international standards.

The commitment to honor the industry's traditional roots while embracing innovation was widely appreciated, setting the tone for a technologically empowered and globally competitive future.