Pine Point Medical Expands Travel Vaccine Program To Support Safer Global Adventures

Tess MacQueen, MS, PA-C, Dermatology Diplomate Fellow & Douglas MacQueen, MD, MS, FIDSA

New offerings include Yellow Fever, Malaria prevention, and expert travel health advice to ensure safer global journeys for all travelers.

LANSING, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pine Point Medical is proud to announce the full expansion of its Travel Vaccine Program , offering comprehensive travel health consultations, disease prevention counseling, and access to essential vaccines including Yellow Fever, Typhoid, Hepatitis A, Tetanus, Polio, MMR, and more.With increasing global travel for business, leisure, education, and humanitarian work, the clinic recognized the need for a more robust, personalized approach to travel medicine. This program builds on Pine Point Medical's deep expertise in infectious diseases, global volunteer experience, and passion for protecting travelers before, during, and after their trips.“We've seen firsthand the risks people face while traveling,” said Dr. MacQueen, Board-Certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.“Our goal is to make travel health proactive and stress-free so our patients can explore the world confidently, knowing they're protected.”What Makes Pine Point Medical's Travel Vaccine Program Different:Expert-Led Guidance: Dr. MacQueen and the clinical team bring both medical expertise and lived experience from global travel and infectious disease missions, including recent work providing critical care in the rainforests of Peru.Personalized Pre-Travel Consultation: Each visit includes a detailed discussion of your itinerary, medical history, and destination-specific risks, resulting in customized vaccine recommendations and malaria prevention plans.Full Suite of Travel Vaccines & Preventive Services: Including Yellow Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Typhoid, Hepatitis A, MMR, Tetanus, Polio, and Influenza.Malaria Prevention: Prescription medications are sent directly to your pharmacy, tailored to your destination.Post-Travel Care: If you return feeling unwell, Pine Point offers expert follow-up care to evaluate and treat travel-related illnesses.Whether you're heading to a remote village or a metropolitan hub, Pine Point Medical delivers the insight, protection, and reassurance you need.About Pine Point MedicalLocated in Lansing, NY, Pine Point Medical is the most trusted travel clinic and multidisciplinary healthcare center serving Lansing, Ithaca, Dryden, Cortland, Homer, Auburn, Skaneateles, and Groton. Led by Dr. MacQueen, a board-certified specialist in internal medicine and infectious diseases, the clinic integrates global health experience into everyday patient care. Their mission is to help patients live healthier lives-whether at home or abroad-through expert advice, community involvement, and a deep commitment to patient well-being.To schedule your travel consultation or learn more:607-533-0281

