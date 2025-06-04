COLLECTIVE RETREATS GOVERNORS ISLAND RETURNS FOR THE 2025 SEASON WITH A NATURE-FORWARD ESCAPE IN THE HEART OF NYC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Blending the serenity of nature with the energy of the city, Collective Retreats Governors Island is an urban escape just across the water, offering indoor/outdoor accommodations, a full-service restaurant and bar, communal firepits, and panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty.

At the heart of the retreat sits the expansive Great Lawn, a central gathering place with hammocks, lawn games, including bocce, croquet, cornhole, oversized Jenga, Giant Connect Four, paddleball, social pong and more. Three firepits sit at its center and are designed to cultivate connection with loved ones or new friends amidst the natural beauty of its surroundings.

The retreat's food and beverage experience is anchored by Three Peaks Lodge , offering farm-to-Island dining daily from 5 PM. Woodfired techniques shape fresh, seasonal dishes enjoyed alongside views of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the harbor. Guests begin each day with a complimentary continental breakfast featuring light bites, juices, and coffee, while the Sunset Terrace cocktail bar opens daily at 3 PM, serving craft cocktails, beer, and wine with one of New York's most spectacular sunset backdrops. External guests are also welcome to dine at Three Peaks Lodge with reservations.

Accommodations include three thoughtfully designed room types, each positioned along the Great Lawn and offering private terraces with skyline or harbor views, along with air conditioning and heating for seasonal comfort.



Journey Tents include plush beds and access to shared spa-style bathhouses, ideal for families and small groups.

Voyager Tents offer added privacy with en-suite bathrooms, featuring elevated design and amenities for a more immersive stay. Basecamp Cabins blend indoor comforts with nature, featuring soaking tubs, handheld showers, and a cozy atmosphere for rest and reflection.

For a more indulgent experience, The Summit Suite and select Suites feature curated furnishings, expansive layouts, and spa-style bathrooms. Folding glass walls open to panoramic views, creating a boutique hotel sensibility in a nature-driven setting.

During their stay, guests are invited to take part in daily recreational programming-from morning yoga and lawn games to live music and nightly s'mores around the fire. Designed to foster connection, relaxation, and play, these experiences add a dynamic rhythm to the retreat. Additional seasonal activations will be introduced throughout the summer.

Just beyond the retreat, guests can explore Governors Island's expansive biking and hiking trails, lavender fields, hammock groves, public art installations, and historic landmarks including Fort Jay and Castle Williams. For those seeking deeper relaxation, preferred guest rates are available at QC NY Spa, which features outdoor pools, saunas, steam rooms, and massage treatments. Governors Island's 2025 season also brings extended summer hours, the return of Brooklyn ferry service, and a packed calendar of cultural and community programming.

If you're planning a unique corporate retreat, offsite meeting, or even a wedding, Collective Retreats Governors Island delivers an unforgettable setting just minutes from your Manhattan office. With six versatile indoor and outdoor spaces for groups of 10 to 175+, the retreat is ideal for gatherings that seek both impact and inspiration. Full buyouts are also available for those looking to transform the retreat into their own private experience.

Collective Retreats Governors Island offers a mindful sanctuary more often associated with upstate escapes like the Catskills or Poconos-yet it's just minutes from Manhattan. Whether you're seeking a romantic getaway, a family retreat, a bespoke event, or a full island buyout, the retreat delivers an unforgettable seasonal experience that balances comfort, nature, and design. Open through November 2025, rates begin at $249 per night and include complimentary ferry service, Wi-Fi in common areas, daily breakfast, nightly s'mores and access to curated on-site programming.

The Governors Island Ferry runs daily starting at 7 AM from the Battery Maritime Terminal in Lower Manhattan. Last return ferry departs at 10 PM.

For more information, please visit collectiveretreats/retreat/collective-governors-Island/ or visit us on IG at @collectiveretreats

Three Peaks Lodge

Dinner is served daily from 5–9 PM. Reservations are encouraged; walk-ins are welcome.

Sunset Terrace opens daily from 3-10 PM for drinks.

About Collective Retreats

Collective Retreats is a certified B-Corp, recognized for its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. As an ESG-driven experiential travel company, Collective Retreats is reimagining the hotel experience through a portfolio of luxury retreats in unexpected, immersive destinations. Each bold, eco-centric concept embraces the local landscape and culture of a destination, allowing guests to connect with the land, community, and themselves through unique on-site activities, immersive culinary activations, personal hospitality, and culture-forward programming. By breaking away from the traditional mold of a luxury hotel, Collective Retreats is opening a whole new world of exploration where a transformative luxury experience coexists with authentic ruggedness.

SOURCE Highgate