Pure Parima's Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Named To Apartment Therapy's 2025 Best List

Lumberton, New Jersey - Pure Parima is thrilled to announce that its Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel has been selected as a featured item in Apartment Therapy's 2025 Best List . This prestigious recognition highlights the most trustworthy products and brands, chosen after weeks of personal testing by Apartment Therapy editors.

The Apartment Therapy Best List is a curated selection of top-performing products across various categories, reflecting the editors' commitment to quality and reliability. Pure Parima's Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel stood out for its luxurious feel and exceptional performance. As noted in a recent review, "The towel is certainly not lightweight, but it's about as far from suffocating as you can get, and it glides so smoothly on my skin."

This accolade underscores Pure Parima's dedication to providing premium, certified Egyptian cotton products that combine comfort, durability, and elegance.

“We are honored that our Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel has been recognized by Apartment Therapy as a top bath towel choice for 2025,” said Parima Ijaz, Founder of Pure Parima.“At Pure Parima, we are committed to offering our customers the finest, ethically sourced, and OEKO-TEX® certified bath products, and this award reaffirms our mission to deliver superior comfort and quality.”

For more information about the selection process and the Apartment Therapy Best List, please visit Apartment Therapy's How We Shop For You . For more information on Pure Parima and to shop their products, please visit .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.