Digital Forensics Market 2030: New Opportunities, Size, Latest Trends, Top Application, Types, And Geography

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), Cisco (US), Cellebrite (Israel), OpenText (Canada), Nuix (Australia), Exterro (US), MSAB (Sweden), Magnet Forensics (Canada), LogRhythm (US), KLDiscovery (US), Paraben (US), CYFOR (UK), Oxygen Forensics (US), Griffeye (Sweden), CCL Solutions Group (England)."Digital Forensics Market by Type (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Mobile Device Forensics, Cloud Forensics), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), Vertical (Government & Defense, Law Enforcement, BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

The digital forensics market is expected to reach a value of USD 22.81 billion by 2030, up from USD 12.94 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. Cyberattacks are becoming more frequent and sophisticated, which forces enterprises to use sophisticated forensic technologies for compliance, incident response, and threat detection in real time. This is one of the main factors driving the digital forensics industry. The need to look into security breaches, recover data, and make sure regulations are followed is driving demand for strong digital forensic solutions as digital transformation picks up speed across sectors, especially in vital sectors like government, healthcare, and finance.

Download PDF Brochure@

Based on offering, the services segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for expert support in incident response, evidence collection, data recovery, and litigation. As cyber threats grow in complexity, organizations are relying more on specialized forensic service providers to ensure timely and accurate investigations. Additionally, the shortage of in-house forensic expertise and the need to meet regulatory and legal standards further boost the demand for professional and managed digital forensics services. These services help organizations minimize downtime, recover critical data, and strengthen future security posture.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. This is due to the growing preference for scalable, flexible, and cost-effective digital forensic solutions that can be accessed remotely. Cloud-based deployment enables faster investigation, real-time collaboration, and centralized evidence storage, which are critical for a timely response to cyber incidents. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud services across industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, and healthcare, and the need for remote forensics amid rising digital transformation further drive the demand for cloud-based digital forensic solutions.

By region, Asia Pacific will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by increasing cybercrime incidents, expanding digital infrastructure, and rising adoption of advanced technologies across countries like China, India, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and South Korea. Governments and enterprises in the region are investing heavily in cybersecurity and digital forensics to strengthen their cyber resilience. Additionally, the surge in regulatory compliance requirements and the growing number of SMEs embracing cloud and digital platforms further contribute to the strong demand for digital forensic solutions in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Digital Forensics Market

The digital forensics market is uniquely characterized by its adaptability to the constantly changing nature of cyber threats. As cybercriminals develop more advanced techniques, digital forensic tools are evolving to analyze complex malware, ransomware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). This continuous evolution drives innovation in real-time incident response and forensic intelligence gathering.

One of the standout features of the market is the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning for automating investigation processes. These technologies enhance anomaly detection, evidence analysis, and predictive threat modeling, significantly reducing investigation time and improving accuracy in identifying suspicious patterns across large datasets.

With increased cloud adoption, cloud forensics has become a core component of modern digital forensic solutions. These tools can now investigate incidents across multi-cloud and hybrid environments, recovering logs, metadata, and encrypted data without disrupting operations. The ability to collect and analyze cloud-native evidence makes the market future-ready.

The market also uniquely addresses the complexities of investigating mobile devices and IoT ecosystems. Digital forensics tools are increasingly capable of retrieving deleted messages, geolocation data, app usage logs, and other forensically relevant data from smartphones, wearables, and embedded systems, supporting both criminal investigations and corporate compliance.

Major Highlights of the Digital Forensics Market

The digital forensics market is witnessing substantial growth due to the sharp rise in cybercrime, including data breaches, ransomware attacks, and insider threats. Organizations across sectors are increasingly investing in forensic capabilities to investigate and respond to security incidents, thereby fueling demand for advanced forensic tools and services.

Originally used primarily by law enforcement, digital forensics is now widely adopted across enterprises, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and government agencies. This expanded application range is a major growth driver, enabling internal investigations, regulatory compliance, and threat hunting in corporate environments.

With businesses migrating to cloud environments, cloud forensics has become a pivotal area of development. The market is experiencing increased demand for tools that can collect, analyze, and preserve cloud-based data, supporting investigations in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and hybrid ecosystems.

Digital forensics is increasingly integrated into broader security operations centers (SOCs) and incident response workflows. This integration enhances real-time monitoring, accelerates threat identification, and improves post-incident analysis. It also positions forensics as a key component of cyber resilience strategies.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Digital Forensics Market

The digital forensics market is led by some of the globally established players, such as IBM (US), Cisco (US), Cellebrite (Israel), OpenText (Canada), Nuix (Australia), Exterro (US), MSAB (Sweden), Magnet Forensics (Canada), LogRhythm (US), KLDiscovery (US), Paraben (US), CYFOR (UK), Oxygen Forensics (US), Griffeye (Sweden), CCL Solutions Group (England), Global Digital Forensics (US), Kroll (US), Digital Intelligence (US), Optiv Security (US), Cado Security (England), ElcomSoft (Russia), Binalyze (Estonia), Varutra (US), BlueVoyant (US), Binary Intelligence (US), GMDSOFT (South Korea), and Bounga Informatics (Singapore). Partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and product developments are various growth strategies these players use to increase their market presence.

IBM (US) is a global technology and consulting leader, offering a broad range of hardware, software, and infrastructure services across industries such as IT, healthcare, finance, and government. The company operates through four key segments-Consulting, Software, Infrastructure, and Financing-and is recognized for driving innovation in areas from mainframe computing to nanotechnology. IBM's SD-WAN solutions leverage a zero-trust approach to enhance network security, reduce costs, and simplify operations. In digital forensics, IBM provides QRadar Incident Forensics, a solution designed to detect threats, analyze root causes, and prevent recurrence. It enables investigators to trace cyber incidents, recover sessions, and collect evidence using features like data pivoting, content filtering, activity timelines, and suspicious content search-supporting efficient and accurate incident response.

Cisco (US) is a global leader in communications and IT, known for its advanced IP-based networking solutions. With operations across major global regions, Cisco offers a broad portfolio including campus and data center switching, enterprise routing, wireless access points, and integrated computing and storage infrastructure. The company emphasizes intent-based networking and innovation across security, collaboration, applications, and cloud services. Serving industries such as healthcare, finance, education, and energy, the company provides technical, advisory, and advanced support services to help organizations manage expanding networks and IoT environments. In digital forensics, the company offers the CBRFIR v1.0 course-a 5-day program that trains professionals in identifying, analyzing, and responding to cybersecurity threats. The course covers evidence collection, device examination, and proactive auditing to enhance incident response and prevent future attacks.

Cellebrite (Israel) headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, is a leading provider in the digital forensics market, specializing in digital intelligence solutions for law enforcement, government agencies, and enterprises worldwide. Established in 1999, the company offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to legally collect, analyze, and manage digital data from various devices, including smartphones, computers, and cloud services. Its flagship product, the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED), is renowned for its ability to extract and analyze data from locked or encrypted devices, aiding in criminal investigations and intelligence operations. Cellebrite's technologies are utilized globally to expedite justice and enhance public safety by providing actionable digital insights.

OpenText (Canada) headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is a prominent player in the digital forensics market, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to assist law enforcement, government agencies, and enterprises in conducting thorough digital investigations. Following its acquisition of Guidance Software in 2017, OpenText integrated the renowned EnCase platform into its portfolio, providing robust tools for the collection, analysis, and management of digital evidence from various sources, including computers, mobile devices, and cloud services. These solutions enable investigators to efficiently process evidence, maintain its integrity, and expedite case resolutions, thereby enhancing public safety and organizational security.

Nuix (Australia) headquartered in Sydney, Australia, is a prominent provider in the digital forensics market, specializing in investigative analytics and intelligence software. Their flagship platform, Nuix Neo, empowers law enforcement agencies, government bodies, and corporations to efficiently process and analyze vast amounts of unstructured data, facilitating the extraction of actionable insights. Nuix's solutions, including Nuix Workstation and Nuix Investigate, are designed to handle complex digital investigations, enabling users to uncover hidden connections and patterns across diverse data sources. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, Nuix continues to play a crucial role in advancing digital forensic capabilities worldwide.