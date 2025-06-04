Unlocking The Secrets To Peak Performance And Longevity: Geevida Health And Life Time To Host Special Event At UC Irvine On June 14

Life Time logo with icon (PRNewsfoto/Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.)

The logo for GeeVida Health.

Attendees will learn how to live and perform better from industry leaders, including GeeVida Health co-founder Dr. Kambiz Farbakhsh, and Life Time Founder, chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As interest in longevity science continues to explode among consumers, GeeVida Health , in collaboration with Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), is hosting a holistic health event Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the UC Irvine Beall Applied Innovation Center . The event will feature top experts and innovators sharing the latest strategies for healthy living, healthy aging and holistic wellness. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase at

"We take a holistic approach to health at GeeVida Health, providing our patients the personalized care they need to thrive," said Dr. Kambiz Farbakhsh, expert in integrative medicine, co-founder and CEO of GeeVida Health and author of "Dance with Aging: Unlock the Secrets to Anti-Aging." "Life Time's best-in-class offerings, combined with their team of leading experts and high-quality nutritional supplements, all echo our comprehensive approach to wellness, and we look forward to their expert insights at this event."

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and provide attendees with firsthand access to top clinicians and longevity pioneers including:



Dr. Kambiz Farbakhsh, M.D., discussing the science behind aging well and the future of human performance

Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO, sharing his insights on breakthroughs in longevity

James LaValle, clinical pharmacist, C.C.N.M.T., one of the country's leading authorities on longevity and Life Time Chief Science Officer, presenting a blueprint for lifelong health

Dr. Paivi Lee, LPCC and somatic psychologist, exploring the mind-body connection and its role in longevity

Anika Christ, Life Time registered dietitian, providing nutritional strategies that support lifelong vitality

Jeff Zwiefel, a nearly 40-year veteran of the wellness industry and former President and Chief Operating Officer of Life Time, discussing a holistic approach to wellness through fitness, nutrition, and medicine

Mechelle Lewis Freeman, two-time Olympic gold-winning coach, former USA Olympian and Head Women's Relays Coach for USA Track & Field, and David Freeman, Senior Director of Coach Excellence at Life Time, will lead dynamic movement sessions throughout the day to energize the body and sharpen the mind Rob Glick, Senior Director of Innovation and Class Development and Studio Lead at Life Time Lakeshore-Irvine, will share a guided meditation experience, examining the ways that stillness, breathwork, and intentionality support longevity from within

The event will provide networking opportunities with top industry specialists and access to exhibitors showcasing the latest in performance and longevity. From mindset to medicine and movement to recovery, attendees will learn how to thrive.

For more details, scheduling and tickets, visit Dance with Aging . For more information about Life Time, visit or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About GeeVida Health

GeeVida Health is a revolutionary concierge telemedicine platform focusing on your health optimization, longevity journey and treatment of common diseases right from the comfort of your home. Finally, a clinic that is about YOU. We provide state-of-the-art progressive, revolutionary, and proactive medical care. Our innovative and forward-thinking approach makes exceptional care easy, affordable, and personalized. You get access to around-the-clock and personalized remote healthcare services. It's as simple as signing up, scheduling an appointment, and going on a video consultation with a physician qualified to help you manage your condition. Our platform covers longevity, management of diabetes, high blood pressure, thyroid disease, cardiac conditions and many more. We are committed to going above and beyond traditional care delivery models to provide an enhanced client experience resulting in better treatments and optimized health. At GeeVida Health, the needs of our patients always come first and you will experience the care and attention you deserve.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH ) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 180 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada, the complimentary, comprehensive Life Time app and nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country. The health and wellness pioneer uniquely serves people 90 days to 90+ years old through its healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem, along with a range of healthy way of life programs and information, and highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and products. Life Time was recently certified as a Great Place to Work®, reinforcing its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture on behalf of its more than 43,000 dedicated team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED