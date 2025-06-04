Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France Says Suspected Mastermind Of Crypto Kidnappings Arrested In Morocco

France Says Suspected Mastermind Of Crypto Kidnappings Arrested In Morocco


2025-06-04 02:36:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: France's justice minister on Wednesday said that Morocco had arrested a man suspected of ordering a series of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in France.

"I sincerely thank Morocco for this arrest, which demonstrates excellent judicial cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the fight against organised crime," Gerald Darmanin said on X.

MENAFN04062025000063011010ID1109637702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search