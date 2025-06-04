Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Activities Underway To Enhance Domestic Tourism During Eid Holiday-Ministry

2025-06-04 02:02:31
Amman, June 4 (Petra) - Ministry of Tourism, in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and the Department of Antiquities (DoA), announced multiple tourist and cultural events and activities are set to held during Eid al-Adha holiday in various tourist and archaeological sites nationwide.
In press statements Wednesday, the Ministry's Secretary General, Dr. Fadi Balawi, said hese events, which will be held on the 2nd and 3rd days of Eid, aim to encourage domestic tourism and deepen "connection of citizens and visitors to the Kingdom's rich cultural and civilizational heritage."
Balawi also stressed the ministry's "keenness" to make these activities suit all family members, which would contribute to providing an "integrated" tourist experience that blends entertainment, culture, and history.
Urging the public, residents, and visitors to enjoy the festive atmosphere, he said the projected program features a slew of folkloric performances that reflect Jordan's cultural diversity.
Balawi added that concerts for a selection of local artists will be launched, indicating that poetry evenings will highlight aesthetics of Jordan's popular heritage.

