Quantiphi Partners With Snowflake On Snowflake Openflow Launch To Power AI Data Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI first digital engineering company, announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2025 , that it has partnered with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake Openflow - a multi-modal data ingestion service that allows users to easily connect to a variety of data sources and drive value from any data architecture, revolutionizing data movement and accelerating enterprise-grade data integrations built for the AI era.

Snowflake Openflow is an open, extensible, managed, multi-modal integration service that simplifies data movement between data sources and destinations for various data types, including structured, unstructured, batch and streaming. With Snowflake Openflow, enterprises can move data effortlessly and scale operations for all integration needs with confidence, all within Snowflake's easy, connected and trusted platform.

"Snowflake Openflow is a game-changer for data integration, making previously trapped data accessible and usable," Quantiphi Snowflake Alliance Head Pronoy Roy said. "Together with Quantiphi's AI expertise, we are enabling our shared customers to rapidly unlock insights and foster a truly data-driven culture, turning data into a valuable business asset. Customers will be able to significantly reduce friction in integrating data sources, innovate faster and derive tangible value from the entirety of an organization's data landscape." As a longstanding Elite Partner in the Snowflake ecosystem, Quantiphi has consistently led innovation at the intersection of AI, machine learning and modern data platforms. With a proven track record of excellence and multiple accolades , Quantiphi pushes boundaries by embracing emerging technologies and delivering transformative business outcomes for the companies' shared customers.

By leveraging the enhanced capabilities of Openflow and Quantiphi's built-in generative AI accelerators, Quantiphi will empower customers to build unified and intelligent data estates, streamline end-to-end ML pipelines, and productionize next-gen AI use cases at industry-leading speed.

"Snowflake Openflow is changing how businesses handle their data by making it easier to connect, process, and analyze information across their organization," Snowflake Director of Product Management Saptarshi Mukherjee said. "It helps companies work with their data faster and more efficiently, while keeping it secure - allowing them to focus on using AI to get the most value from their information."

As a pioneer in bringing the power of AI agents to large-scale Extract Transform Load (ETL) modernization and migration initiatives, Quantiphi brings a unique advantage of 200-plus ready-to-use utilities, human-guided agents and advanced code auto-complete features to help customers innovate with speed and precision. Coupled with Openflow's integration power, Quantiphi simplifies legacy workflows, consolidates siloed systems and rapidly operationalizes AI at scale, maximizing ROI and unlocking faster time-to-insight across the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

To learn more about Quantiphi, visit . To learn more about Snowflake Openflow, visit the Snowflake blog here . Stay up to date on the latest news and keynotes from Snowflake Summit 2025 live or on-demand here .

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on LinkedIn , X, formerly Twitter , and Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED