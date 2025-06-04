Liquid Egg Market To Reach USD 10.17 Billion By 2035 Amid Soaring Demand For High-Protein And Convenient Food Solutions

Liquid Egg Market

Liquid egg market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rising demand for convenient, protein-rich food solutions across the foodservice and bakery sectors.

- Nandini Roy ChaudhariNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global liquid egg market is on track for consistent expansion, projected to grow from approximately USD 5.95 billion in 2025 to USD 10.17 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This surge is primarily driven by increasing consumer inclination toward high-protein, low-fat, and ready-to-use food products, which aligns with the evolving dietary preferences across households, food services, and industrial food processors.Liquid egg products are gaining popularity due to their nutritional benefits and operational convenience in commercial food production. Liquid egg white, in particular, is produced through the pasteurization of eggs to eliminate harmful pathogens and ensure food safety. It is stored under refrigeration and offers high protein content with minimal calories-making it an appealing choice among health-conscious consumers, athletes, and food manufacturers.Uncover Essential Data – Get a Sample Copy Instantly:Increasing Adoption in Bakery, Foodservice, and Ready-to-Eat Meals Fuels Market GrowthThe global liquid egg market is experiencing a steady surge in demand due to the rising consumption of processed egg products across the foodservice sector, bakery chains, and ready-to-use egg formulations in packaged meals. Manufacturers and food processors are increasingly relying on egg-based ingredient solutions to ensure consistency, safety, and efficiency in large-scale production.The liquid egg market, encompassing egg yolk, egg white, and whole egg variants, is particularly benefiting from its seamless integration in value-added egg products for baked goods, sauces, and protein-fortified meals. The global demand for liquid egg products is expected to rise steadily, driven by innovations in liquid egg production technology, shifting consumer dietary preferences, and the need for clean-label and sustainable egg sourcing.Rising Demand for Pasteurized and Refrigerated Liquid Egg ProductsWith growing awareness of food safety standards, pasteurized and refrigerated liquid egg products are becoming the preferred choice in commercial kitchens and food manufacturing units. The shelf life and microbial safety offered by these products enable food companies to maintain hygiene standards while optimizing inventory.Further, frozen vs refrigerated liquid egg comparison studies indicate that refrigerated variants are more suitable for frequent-use segments like bakeries and cafes, while frozen options serve bulk and long-storage purposes. The ability of liquid eggs to eliminate manual cracking and reduce contamination risks has made them indispensable for industrial use.Bakery Sector Drives Liquid Egg ConsumptionOne of the most dominant application areas is the bakery industry, where liquid egg consumption has become routine for producing cakes, pastries, and other baked items. These eggs ensure a uniform mixture, enhanced leavening, and better moisture retention.In addition, market analysis of liquid egg for industrial baking highlights that large-scale bakeries prefer ready-to-use egg formulations over shell eggs for reducing labor, maintaining ingredient accuracy, and improving product yield. Food manufacturing with liquid eggs also supports scalability and better resource utilization.Access the Complete Report – Drive Your Strategy Forward:Competition Outlook:The competitive landscape of the liquid egg market is dominated by both multinational food giants and regional players. Key companies are leveraging advanced pasteurization, product innovation, and strong distribution networks to gain market share. A focus on ethical sourcing, sustainable packaging, and value-added formulations is helping top brands differentiate themselves. Partnerships with retail and foodservice chains are further strengthening market presence.Key Players Influencing the Market are Cal-Maine Foods, Michael Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Foods, Cargill, Nest Fresh Eggs, Nature's Yoke, Eggland's Best, Vital Farms, Global Food GroupRegion-Wise Insights:United States:Driven by demand from the foodservice and bakery sectors, the U.S. market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Consumers increasingly favor liquid eggs for their high-protein, low-fat profile and ease of use in processed foods, sports nutrition, and meal kits.United Kingdom:The U.K. market is expanding at 5.4% CAGR, bolstered by high adoption in HoReCa channels and rising demand for free-range and organic liquid eggs. The trend toward health and sustainability is further strengthening market growth.European Union:The EU is witnessing 5.5% CAGR, supported by robust demand in convenience foods, bakery applications, and fortified egg products. Regulatory backing for animal welfare and sustainable agriculture is shaping the product landscape.Japan:Japan's market is growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, with demand focused on low-fat, high-protein egg alternatives. Use of liquid eggs in traditional cuisine and convenience meals, alongside advanced processing technologies, is driving growth.South Korea:South Korea is registering a 5.6% CAGR, fueled by rising demand for fortified egg-based beverages and pre-cooked liquid egg formats. The market is benefiting from the trend toward protein-rich, functional foods and convenient meal solutions.Explore Egg and Egg Products Industry Analysis:Key SegmentsBy Product Type:. Whole Egg. Egg White. Egg Yolk. Scrambled MixBy Form:. Frozen. RefrigeratedBy End-use Application:. Food Industry. Biotechnology. Cosmetic Industry. Pharmaceutical and Dietary Supplement. Animal Nutrition. Other Applications. Retail SalesBy Sales Channel:. B2B. Ho-Re-Ca. B2CBy Region:. North America. Latin America. Western Europe. Eastern Europe. East Asia. South Asia Pacific. Middle East and AfricaExplore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:Egg and Egg Products Market:Egg Protein Market:Egg Substitute Market:Egg Powder Market:Egg Replacer Market:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website:

