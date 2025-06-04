MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

74Software joins Euronext Tech Leaders, the initiative for high-growth and leading Tech companies

Paris, June 4, 2025 – 74Software is delighted to announce its inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, an initiative dedicated to supporting high-growth and leading tech companies. This significant recognition validates the continuous commitment of the company to excellence in entreprise software development and its contribution to digital innovation for nearly 25 years.

Launched in June 2022, the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative is backed by a strong network of partners and aims to highlight high-growth and leading tech companies listed on Euronext markets. It features a segment of 110 European companies, an index tracking their performance, and a dedicated programme of services and visibility opportunities designed to support them throughout their listing journey.

This announcement follows the 2025 annual review of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which saw eight new companies added across diverse sectors including Aerospace & Defence, Biotech, Cleantech, Hardware and Software.

In addition to joining the Euronext Tech Leaders Index, members benefit from a range of services and exclusive access to investor forums and conferences across Europe, providing valuable networking opportunities.

For more information on the criteria for inclusion in the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, please visit the Euronext Tech Leaders criteria.

74Software looks forward to the opportunities this inclusion brings and to leveraging the resources and network provided by the Euronext Tech Leaders initiative to accelerate growth and innovation in the tech sector.

About 74Software

74Software is an enterprise software group founded through the combination of Axway and SBS – independently operated leaders with unique experience and capabilities to deliver mission-critical software for a data driven world. A pioneer in enterprise integration solutions for 25 years, Axway supports major brands and government agencies around the globe with its core line of MFT, B2B, API, and Financial Accounting Hub products. SBS empowers banks and financial institutions to reimagine tomorrow's digital experiences with a composable cloud-based architecture that enables deposits, lending, compliance, payments, consumer, and asset finance services and operations to be deployed worldwide. 74Software serves more than 11,000 companies, including over 1,500 financial service customers. To learn more, visit 74Software.com

Contacts - Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli - +33 (0)1 47 17 24 65 –

Chloé Chouard - +33 (0)1 47 17 21 78 –

Attachment

74Software joins Euronext Tech Leaders, the initiative for high-growth and leading Tech companies