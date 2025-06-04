403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Independent, Not Invisible: Why Freelancers Deserve Centre Stage
(MENAFN- PRovoke) The event was a bit like Cinderella finally getting to go to the ball. A few weeks ago, I had the privilege of being a judge for something long overdue in our industry: the inaugural Independent Impact 50 , recognising the UK's top freelance and independent PR and communications professionals. As a former "invisible" freelancer working in and with PR agencies for 17 years before joining PRovoke Media, the initiative resonated deeply.
When the 50 freelancers selected for the list were celebrated at the swanky awards afternoon tea , the room wasn't just filled with talent, it was bursting with joy, camaraderie, community, and the unmistakable energy of a long-overlooked sector finally being seen.
The programme was developed by Rod Cartwright and Nigel Sarbutts, two champions of independent practice who understand both the strength and strategic importance of this growing segment of our profession. With support from PRCA, CIPR, and 72Point, and media partnership from PRovoke Media, the listing shines a well-deserved spotlight on an inspiring and often invisible community.
And make no mistake: inclusion on the list is not just a“nice to have.” It's recognition of independent practitioners who have demonstrated real, proven business impact for their clients, through a rigorous and detailed application process.
Most of the winners – and applicants – are women. Many are older. Many are seasoned former agency or in-house leaders who left traditional structures not because they lacked ambition or skill, but because the systems weren't built for flexibility, longevity, or life outside the 24/7 grind. What they've built instead is a powerful counter-narrative: one where autonomy, seniority, and client value sit comfortably together. As I said in my little speech at the event,“so this is where all the senior women went...”
The Independent Impact 50 report , with profiles of all 50 winners, notes:“This is not a career phase or a lifestyle compromise. For many, independence is a deliberate, strategic choice – a destination, not a detour.”
Over 60% of those recognised have been working independently for five years or more. This is a cohort that's not only thriving, but growing, and delivering serious results. They're managing global remits, guiding clients through crises, creating purpose-led campaigns, and mentoring the next generation along the way.
As the larger PR firms and global networks continue to go through rounds of painful senior redundancies and restructuring in this tough environment, the independent sector is increasingly a landing zone – and a launchpad – for high-level, often specialist, expertise. More than one winner told me at the awards that once their client realised how much experience they had, their remits have grown far beyond“outsourced media relations” and look more like chief of staff roles.
Clients, too, are catching on. They want senior counsel, agility, authenticity, and value. The best independents offer all of that, often without the overhead, hierarchy or hustle of traditional agency life.
Cartwright described the awards as“the start of a conversation, not the end of a process” and added:“As we all know, there is still so much work to do in our industry – not least in terms of the multiple intersectional biases that continue to dog the sector. Change begins here and we hope that the Independent Impact 50 will play some small part in making that change happen.”
I left the event feeling energised and optimistic. Because this wasn't just a celebration of some brilliant individuals who have never had the spotlight on them before, it was a recalibration of what success looks like in our industry.
As debate over how agency models will have to evolve in the AI era continues, it reminded me that the future of PR might not only be shaped in boardrooms or holding groups, but in co-working spaces, kitchen tables, and one-person consultancies across the country, quietly and powerfully contributing millions to the value of our industry and to the economy.
As fellow judge Stephen Waddington of Wadds Inc pointed out in this blog , based on recent data, the estimated value of the UK public relations independent practitioner market is around £457 million. Contrary to its“Cinderella” reputation, the sector exceeds the combined income of Brunswick, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Teneo and FTI Consulting.
If you're not paying attention to the independent sector, now's the time to start. Because in an industry where impact matters, these professionals are showing us a new path forward: one that's more flexible, more inclusive, and, frankly, more human. They may be independent, but they are no longer invisible.
When the 50 freelancers selected for the list were celebrated at the swanky awards afternoon tea , the room wasn't just filled with talent, it was bursting with joy, camaraderie, community, and the unmistakable energy of a long-overlooked sector finally being seen.
The programme was developed by Rod Cartwright and Nigel Sarbutts, two champions of independent practice who understand both the strength and strategic importance of this growing segment of our profession. With support from PRCA, CIPR, and 72Point, and media partnership from PRovoke Media, the listing shines a well-deserved spotlight on an inspiring and often invisible community.
And make no mistake: inclusion on the list is not just a“nice to have.” It's recognition of independent practitioners who have demonstrated real, proven business impact for their clients, through a rigorous and detailed application process.
Most of the winners – and applicants – are women. Many are older. Many are seasoned former agency or in-house leaders who left traditional structures not because they lacked ambition or skill, but because the systems weren't built for flexibility, longevity, or life outside the 24/7 grind. What they've built instead is a powerful counter-narrative: one where autonomy, seniority, and client value sit comfortably together. As I said in my little speech at the event,“so this is where all the senior women went...”
The Independent Impact 50 report , with profiles of all 50 winners, notes:“This is not a career phase or a lifestyle compromise. For many, independence is a deliberate, strategic choice – a destination, not a detour.”
Over 60% of those recognised have been working independently for five years or more. This is a cohort that's not only thriving, but growing, and delivering serious results. They're managing global remits, guiding clients through crises, creating purpose-led campaigns, and mentoring the next generation along the way.
As the larger PR firms and global networks continue to go through rounds of painful senior redundancies and restructuring in this tough environment, the independent sector is increasingly a landing zone – and a launchpad – for high-level, often specialist, expertise. More than one winner told me at the awards that once their client realised how much experience they had, their remits have grown far beyond“outsourced media relations” and look more like chief of staff roles.
Clients, too, are catching on. They want senior counsel, agility, authenticity, and value. The best independents offer all of that, often without the overhead, hierarchy or hustle of traditional agency life.
Cartwright described the awards as“the start of a conversation, not the end of a process” and added:“As we all know, there is still so much work to do in our industry – not least in terms of the multiple intersectional biases that continue to dog the sector. Change begins here and we hope that the Independent Impact 50 will play some small part in making that change happen.”
I left the event feeling energised and optimistic. Because this wasn't just a celebration of some brilliant individuals who have never had the spotlight on them before, it was a recalibration of what success looks like in our industry.
As debate over how agency models will have to evolve in the AI era continues, it reminded me that the future of PR might not only be shaped in boardrooms or holding groups, but in co-working spaces, kitchen tables, and one-person consultancies across the country, quietly and powerfully contributing millions to the value of our industry and to the economy.
As fellow judge Stephen Waddington of Wadds Inc pointed out in this blog , based on recent data, the estimated value of the UK public relations independent practitioner market is around £457 million. Contrary to its“Cinderella” reputation, the sector exceeds the combined income of Brunswick, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Teneo and FTI Consulting.
If you're not paying attention to the independent sector, now's the time to start. Because in an industry where impact matters, these professionals are showing us a new path forward: one that's more flexible, more inclusive, and, frankly, more human. They may be independent, but they are no longer invisible.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment