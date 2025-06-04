403
Army Chief, French Special Operations Commander Talk Cooperation
Amman, June 4 (Petra) – Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, received the French Special Operations Commander Maj. Gen. Michel Delpit, and his accompanying delegation.
During a meeting held at the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)'s headquarters on Wednesday, the two sides discussed mechanisms for enhancing military cooperation in the areas of training and developing defense capabilities, as well as exchanging expertise in the special operations fields.
Huneiti and Delpit also reviewed ways to coordinate efforts to confront current security threats, which would contribute to achieving the region's security and stability.
French Defense Attaché in Amman and a number of senior JAF officers attended the meeting.
