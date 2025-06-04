Vertical Insure And Goodshuffle Partner To Offer First-Of-Its-Kind Event Insurance Coverage

Vertical Insure Partners with Goodshuffle to Launch Embedded Event Insurance

- Andrew Garcia, CEO, GoodshuffleMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Insure , a leader in embedded insurance solutions, has announced an exclusive partnership with Goodshuffle, whose SaaS product Goodshuffle Pro is the top-rated software solution for event rental businesses. This collaboration introduces a first-of-its-kind insurance offering that provides both inland marine insurance and event host liability coverage for event vendors and hosts - a combination that has never before been available in the market.The events industry has long faced insurance challenges, particularly when it comes to protecting rental inventory in transit or at an event site. While event host liability insurance is often required by venues, traditional policies have left event rental companies exposed to potential financial risks - and obtaining inland marine insurance to cover those gaps is often difficult or cost-prohibitive. Through this partnership, Vertical Insure and Goodshuffle Pro are filling a critical gap, providing event hosts with a seamless way to secure comprehensive coverage directly within their checkout workflow.“Event rental businesses need an insurance solution that keeps up with the speed and complexity of their work,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure.“By partnering with Goodshuffle, we're removing the friction of traditional insurance and giving event hosts and event rental companies an effortless way to secure the coverage they need.”With this new offering, event hosts can instantly purchase coverage that meets venue requirements, while also safeguarding against potential losses or damages to the inventory they're renting. Key benefits include:● Comprehensive protection: Event host liability coverage to meet venue requirements, plus inland marine insurance to protect rental inventory in transit or on site.● Seamless integration: The insurance option is embedded directly within Goodshuffle Pro, ensuring a smooth, frictionless experience for event companies and planners.● Industry-exclusive offering: No other event rental platform offers this combination of protection, making this partnership a game-changer for event businesses looking to minimize risk.“This partnership is a major step forward for the events industry,” said Andrew Garcia, CEO and Co-Founder of Goodshuffle.“We found a massive gap in the insurance industry that left our direct customers [event businesses] high and dry. With this new insurance product, we can ensure the small businesses that count on us are protected, and that event hosts are fully covered for their special events.”This innovative insurance solution is now available to Goodshuffle Pro users, making it easy for event hosts to meet venue requirements and for event professionals to protect their inventory and operate their businesses with more peace of mind.For more information, visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" goodshuffle/event-rental-insuranc .About Vertical InsureVertical Insure specializes in embedded insurance solutions tailored to unique industries. By integrating coverage options seamlessly into online platforms, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind, ensuring that every experience is protected.About GoodshuffleGoodshuffle power the businesses behind extraordinary events with an all-in-one software solution purpose-built for event rental companies. Goodshuffle Pro simplifies complex operations-centralizing inventory tracking, client communication, sales automation, logistics, and payments in one intuitive platform. From initial quote to final payout, event pros trust Goodshuffle to streamline their workflow and fuel their growth.Driven by the mission to bring joy to the business of events, Goodshuffle combines modern technology with unmatched customer support. Following a $5M Series A in 2024, the company continues to expand its offering with first-to-market innovations like embedded event insurance, barcoding, and dispatch optimization. Learn more at goodshuffle.

Nicole Goloborodko

Vertical Insure

+1 612-502-4566

email us here

How Goodshuffle is Solving the Event Rental Insurance Crisis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.