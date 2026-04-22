Jordan Marks 1St International Day Of Women In Industry - UNIDO

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - As Jordan joins the global celebration of the first International Day of Women in Industry, marked on April 21, the spotlight this year falls on a steady, transformative shift rather than a single defining breakthrough.

Women are increasingly shaping the direction of industrial growth, both globally and within the Kingdom, through leadership, innovation and economic contribution.

The day itself was declared last November by the General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), underscoring what officials describe as long-overdue recognition of women's contributions across industrial sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, UNIDO Director-General Gerd Müller said in a video message on UNIDO facebook, that the initiative reflects a growing global consensus on the need to close persistent gender gaps.

"Women are at the heart of our economies, they make up 50 per cent of the population. But in industry, too many women are still left behind," Müller said. "Too often, women are in low-paid and insecure jobs, and too rarely are they in leadership positions. This must change."

He stressed that equal access to education, skills training, technology and finance is essential to unlocking women's full economic potential.

"When women have equal opportunities and rights, they drive growth, strengthen industries and make our economies more resilient," he added.

Müller noted that more than 70 per cent of UNIDO's new projects now support women's empowerment, focusing on equipping women with skills, expanding access to technology, and enabling business growth and leadership opportunities.

"Women are needed in industry at every level. Our economies and societies become much stronger." he added.

At the national level, Jordan is also advancing efforts to strengthen women's role in industry. According to a video message on UNIDO facebook, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply Secretary-General Dana Al Zoubi highlighted the Kingdom's progress and commitments.

"I congratulate you on the launch of International Women in Industry Day under the slogan Women Shape the Future of Industry. This slogan reflects our belief in the pivotal role women play in building a thriving and inclusive industry."

She noted that women's participation in Jordan's industrial workforce has reached 32 per cent through partnerships with the private sector, while the number of female entrepreneurs and industrial leaders has surpassed 1,500.

Al Zoubi added that the Industrial Support and Development Fund has financed dozens of women-led industrial projects, reflecting a growing ecosystem of support.

"In Jordan, we are working to empower women legislatively and professionally to achieve effective and sustainable participation in the industrial sector," she said.

The Secretary General stressed that empowerment goes beyond training and financing, calling for stronger integration of women-led businesses into supply chains, expanded market access, and greater representation in decision-making roles.

"Our national policies and tools therefore include initiatives to train, support, fund and connect women with industrial institutions," Al Zoubi said, urging broader engagement.

"I call on every Jordanian woman to engage in the industrial sector through knowledge, innovation and leadership, for the government is a partner and supporter in every step towards excellence," she added.

Further stressing the significance of women's contribution to the industrial sector, the President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, shared his support for women in the field during the celebration of Jordanian Industry Day.

The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), in recognition of the contributions of women in the field, honoured several female industrial entrepreneurs during the event, according to the ACI website.

The event, held under Royal patronage with the theme "Excellence and Renaissance" underscores the vital role of women in shaping the future of Jordan's industrial landscape.

In addition to the recognition, Jaghbir announced "We are proud to have launched the Industrial Women's Business Council. It aims to strengthen ties among Jordanian women in industry and bolster their contribution to the national economy."

The UNIDO Country Representative in Jordan Sulafa Mdanat spoke to the Jordan Times and highlighted that 2025 as a year of cumulative progress for women in industry.

Madanat said "Women have made major strides across industry. They are stepping into leadership roles, driving innovation in areas such as technology and sustainability, and contributing significantly to economic growth".

She noted that more women are entering traditionally male-dominated sectors, including engineering and construction, while also reshaping workplace culture with more collaborative and inclusive leadership styles.

Despite this momentum, challenges remain. "This moment is both a milestone and a stepping stone," Mdanat said, pointing to ongoing gaps in representation and workplace equality.

UNIDO's commitments in Jordan focus on practical steps, including expanding support for women entrepreneurs through training, green and digital solutions, and improved market access.

"We are working with partners to strengthen women's participation across industrial value chains. This means creating more inclusive opportunities in both the public and private sectors." She added.

As Jordan advances its industrial ambitions, the growing presence of women across sectors signals not only progress, but also a critical foundation for a more inclusive and resilient economic future.