IPL 2026: Disappointed As A Team, Group, Have To Look For Answers Inside, Says Pant

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 23 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant admitted the batting unit has been falling short, adding that the need of the hour is to find solutions within the group after suffering a 40-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Lucknow on Wednesday.

LSG squandered the advantage received from incisive spells of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav as their batters fell in a heap to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat of IPL 2026.

Chasing 160, a listless LSG folded for 119 in 18 overs - the slide triggered when skipper Rishabh Pant miscued to fall for a duck, as despite Mitchell Marsh hitting 55, it wasn't enough for the hosts to suffer another defeat at home.

"I think it is difficult to explain. Like, it's definitely our batting is letting us down, but at the same time, we are disappointed as a team, as a group, but at the same time, you've got to keep finding ways. You have to look for answers inside, not outside, but that's how it is as of now," Pant said after the match ended.

He conceded the batting group could have shown more application, including himself. "See, definitely we could have taken some time while batting, and at the same time, you know, not making any excuse out there, like including myself in that. We could have taken it a little deeper because I think the bowlers did a fantastic job, especially after the last game. As a batting group, we need to put our hand up and try to finish that job for the bowlers also," he added.

Pant, however, remained optimistic about the side's prospects of bouncing back in the competition. "There is still a lot we want to look at the positive side. We all know it's disappointing for us as a team, but we have to keep our head high and look for answers inside, and we surely know that we have enough firepower in our bowling and batting, and we can still turn it around. That's what I believe in."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag lauded his bowlers for adapting to conditions and delivering under pressure despite a modest total. "Very pleased. Firstly, I feel we were really short with the bat. The way the wicket was playing when me and Hetty were batting, I think we've got to be better.

“I thought, honestly, even with the situation we had, we were close to getting 180, and that would have been a really good score because I knew it was going to be slowing down later, but the bowlers... No, it's because of the wickets that we won," he said.

He also credited the group's adaptability in RR, moving to second place in the points table. "At the start of the tournament, the message of the group was that we will be a team that assesses and adapts, and I feel in the last two games, the wickets we got, they adapted really well, and they batted according to the wicket and not just how they wanted to bat.

“It's nothing to do with the middle order not scoring or whatever it is. If they get a flat wicket, they go guns blazing. If they get another wicket like this, they can take some time, and then we move on from there. They're complementing each other."

Parag also praised his seamers' discipline in the Power-play. "I'm blessed. I mean, for two bowlers to bowl 3-3 overs in the power play at this stage of the game, or how T20 cricket is evolving, it's just commendable. The wicket was helping a little more to the seamers in the first innings, but then in the second innings, we knew it would swing, but the lengths they bowled, the lines they bowled, and the way we feel it, impressive."

Reflecting on his own form, Parag acknowledged the support from teammates and promised that a big knock from his bat will come soon. "Everyone has been very supportive. I've been going through a phase as well. Right before the IPL, I had gone through something, and then even now I'm going through something, and everyone understands that.

“Everyone respects that, and I thank them for that. I feel the way I'm batting, and innings are not too far away, but as I've been saying, if I go in tomorrow and I play another game, it's going to be what the team needs.

“It's not me not scoring runs and taking my time getting 40 or 30. That's not going to happen. I go out there, assess conditions. If they want me to go to 200 from ball one, I do that," he concluded.