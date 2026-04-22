Odisha Cabinet Approves 8 Proposals Pushes Gas Infra, Data Governance Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) The Odisha Cabinet on Wednesday approved eight key proposals, including the Odisha City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy, aimed at boosting Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure across the state in line with the broader push for clean and sustainable energy.

The proposals, spanning eight departments, received Cabinet approval at a meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said,“As you all know, following the developments in West Asia, stress is being laid on the use of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) instead of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). The aim of the policy is to ensure that PNG reaches cities and institutions across the state. The Government of India is laying significant emphasis on this. It will be a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

She added that the policy would help ease bottlenecks in expanding PNG infrastructure across urban centres by addressing existing challenges such as multi-agency approvals and the absence of a unified regulatory framework.

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy is expected to facilitate faster project implementation through streamlined procedures. The Housing and Urban Development Department will act as the nodal agency, supported by a State-level High-Powered Committee and District Monitoring Committees.

According to an official statement,“With no financial burden on the state exchequer, the policy is expected to attract private investment, generate employment opportunities, and enhance ease of doing business. A one-time moratorium on approval fees till March 2027 has also been proposed.”

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha State Data Policy 2.0, which aims to institutionalise a comprehensive and robust data governance framework covering the entire data lifecycle, including the collection, storage, processing, and utilisation of data generated by government departments and associated organisations.

“To ensure effective implementation, the Cabinet has approved a multi-tier governance framework, with the State Data Steering Committee and State Data Governance Committee providing strategic direction and oversight. A State Data Authority will guide governance, protection, interoperability, and capacity building, while OCAC will function as the nodal agency for coordination, monitoring, and technical support. Department-level Committees will ensure compliance and execution,” the government said.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the construction of a high-level bridge over the Kathajodi river on the upstream side of the existing Subash Chandra Bose Setu, aimed at providing a direct link between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

The project is expected to ease congestion on National Highway-16 and improve connectivity between the twin cities. The Cabinet approved the lowest turnkey bid of Rs 158.88 crore (excluding GST), awarded to M/s SPS Construction India Pvt Ltd.

The project is targeted for completion within 36 months and is expected to enhance connectivity between Bhubaneswar Airport and Nandankanan Zoological Park, improving travel time and traffic flow.

The Cabinet also approved several other proposals, including a plan by Shree Ambica Cotspin Pvt. Ltd. to establish a state-of-the-art yarn manufacturing (spinning) unit in Bolangir district.

The project is seen as a significant step in the state's strategy to promote industrial development in the KBK region and other Aspirational Districts.