$2.27 Bn Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Forecasts And Strategies To 2034: Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovations In Treatment, Growing Role Of Combination Therapy In Liver Disease Management

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the primary biliary cholangitis market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global primary biliary cholangitis market reached a value of nearly $979.47 million in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $979.47 million in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2029 at a rate of 8.88%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.73% from 2029 and reach $2.27 billion in 2034.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by treatment type into drugs and liver transplantation. The drugs market was the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by treatment type, accounting for 96.32% or $943.47 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the drugs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by treatment type, at a CAGR of 9.05% during 2024-2029.

North America was the largest region in the primary biliary cholangitis market, accounting for 37.46% or $366.89 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the primary biliary cholangitis market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.54% and 10.80% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.61% and 7.98% respectively.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by diagnosis into magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), ultrasound, fibroscan, cholesterol test, antibody tests, liver tests and other diagnoses. The liver tests market was the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by diagnosis, accounting for 21.02% or $205.87 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the liver tests segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by diagnosis, at a CAGR of 10.91% during 2024-2029.

The primary biliary cholangitis market is segmented by end user into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and other end-users. The hospitals market was the largest segment of the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by end user, accounting for 47.22% or $462.53 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the specialty clinics segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 10.36% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by treatment type will arise in the drugs segment, which will gain $511.63 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by diagnosis will arise in the liver tests segment, which will gain $139.56 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the primary biliary cholangitis market segmented by end user will arise in the hospitals segment, which will gain $247.45 million of global annual sales by 2029. The primary biliary cholangitis market size will gain the most in the USA at $130.97 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the primary biliary cholangitis market include focus on introducing innovative therapies such as combination therapy to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient outcomes in liver cancer care, focus on developing innovative and specialized treatments, such as orphan drugs with a combination of obeticholic acid (OCA) and bezafibrates to treat primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and focus on adopting strategic partnerships approach to develop advanced treatments.

Player-adopted strategies in the primary biliary cholangitis market include focus on orphan drug designation to the fixed-dose combination of obeticholic acid (OCA) and bezafibrate for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and focus on introduction of advanced ELISA serum tests for enhanced PBC diagnosis.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the primary biliary cholangitis companies to focus on combination therapy to improve treatment outcomes, focus on orphan drug development using OCA-bezafibrate combinations, focus on drug development to drive market growth, focus on liver tests to maximize diagnostic market growth, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships for drug development and commercialization, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on specialty clinics to capture high-growth end-user demand.

Key Attributes: