$2.27 Bn Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Forecasts And Strategies To 2034: Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovations In Treatment, Growing Role Of Combination Therapy In Liver Disease Management
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|318
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$979.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2270 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Role of Combination Therapy in Liver Disease Management Advancements in Bile Acid Analog-Based Therapies Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation in PBC Treatment
Companies Featured
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mayo Clinic Laboratories University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Stanford Health Care Duke University Hospital UCLA Medical Center King's College Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Cleveland Clinic Johns Hopkins Hospital Gannex Pharma Co., Ltd. Gilead Sciences Intercept Pharmaceuticals Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Zhongshan Pharm Lupin Limited Jadeite Medicines Ipsen SA Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Astellas Pharma Takeda Pharmaceutical Hanmi Pharmaceutical Yuhan Corporation Ipsen Global COUR Pharmaceuticals Abbott Laboratories Cadila Pharmaceuticals Mylan N.V. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd GlaxoSmithKline plc Novartis AG AbbVie Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Bayer AG Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Genfit S.A. Alfasigma S.p.A. Calliditas Therapeutics AB Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ICE Pharma Umecrine Cognition AB Merck Co AstraZeneca Sanofi S.A. Bristol-Myers Squibb Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Fiocruz Drag Pharma Dipharma Clinica Alemana Pfizer Brasil Glaxosmithkline Brasil Novartis Argentina S.A. Merck Chile AION Labs EVA Pharma Gensenta Eczacibasi Group Biond Biologics, Diurnal Group Er-Kim Birgi Mefar Group Escient Pharmaceuticals TARGET PharmaSolutions Inc. HighTide Biopharma Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.
