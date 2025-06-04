Man gets detained over Russian banned TV

403
(MENAFN) Latvian authorities have detained a man suspected of enabling hundreds of households to watch Russian television channels that have been banned, according to reports from local media.
The 42-year-old technician is believed to have devised a method to bypass digital security measures, granting over 400 homes access to the prohibited channels, which are accused of broadcasting propaganda.
According to reports from Jauns.lv, the man allegedly set up a system that allowed the sharing of television signal access cards, enabling multiple viewers to use a single valid code. The arrest followed a police investigation that concluded in late May. If found guilty, the suspect could face a sentence of up to three years in prison, community service, or a financial penalty.
Following the intensification of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the European Commission banned several Russia-affiliated media outlets from operating within EU countries, citing concerns about the spread of propaganda. EU regulations also prohibit sharing content from these outlets.
Latvia, once part of the Soviet Union, has strengthened efforts to curb Russian influence, aligning itself closely with neighboring Estonia and Lithuania. These three Baltic nations, which have been strong supporters of Ukraine, have implemented strict measures against Russian nationals, such as travel bans and mandatory language testing. In February, Latvia’s parliament gave initial approval to a draft law that would prevent Russian citizens from buying real estate in the country.
