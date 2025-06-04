403
Khamenei Dismisses U.S. Proposal to Ban Uranium Enrichment
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei firmly dismissed the U.S. proposal to ban all uranium enrichment on Wednesday, underscoring that this process is an essential pillar of Tehran’s nuclear efforts.
Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking the 36th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s death, footage of which was shared on his official website, Khamenei made clear that Iran’s nuclear program goes far beyond producing clean energy.
He described the nuclear sector as a “parent industry, which affects numerous scientific areas,” such as manufacturing medical equipment and aerospace technology, highlighting its broader technological significance.
Khamenei stressed that without uranium enrichment, Iran’s nuclear sector would be useless. He criticized the U.S. demand, saying Washington’s real aim is to force Iran to abandon its nuclear capabilities and instead depend on America for radiopharmaceuticals, atomic energy, and related technology.
"Our response... is clear, the United States and Israel cannot do a damn thing against Iran's nuclear industry," he asserted.
He also noted that Iran has successfully developed the entire nuclear fuel cycle domestically.
These comments came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump declared on his social media platform Truth Social that any future nuclear deal with Iran would prohibit uranium enrichment entirely.
