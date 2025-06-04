Stanton Optical Expands Reach With New Store In North Little Rock, AR

Stanton Optical North Little Rock Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical North Little Rock Store Before They're Gone!

With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Health Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel Stanton - Founder and CEO NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in North Little Rock, AR, on May 26th-and third in the market. This new addition at 3913 McCain Blvd. Suite A, North Little Rock, AR 72116 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 300+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less"At Stanton Optical, we are changing the way people buy glasses, making the process simple and affordable. Eyesight shouldn't be a luxury, but something accessible to everybody. That's why we work directly with manufacturers and have developed patented technology to provide the best quality eye care, in an efficient way at competitive prices, passing on the savings to our customers. In fact, we offer the best value in the industry. The North Little Rock community can benefit from getting their eye exam and single-vision glasses the same day and choose from over 1,000 frame styles to fit their lifestyle and budget,” said Daniel Stanton, founder and CEO of Stanton Optical. In addition, Stanton Optical accepts vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. In partnership with Physicians Eyecare Group, to-date the company has conducted more than 4 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, and the ability to make single-vision glasses in as little as 30 minutes, thanks to their in-store labs - all while offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam.The new location is less than 3 miles from the Park Hill Historic District and walking distance from large retail stores.Hours of operation for the new store are:Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pmSaturday from 9 am-6 pmFor more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (501) 239-5202. The list of Little Rock locations include:-112 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205.-975 S Amity Rd, Suite B2, Conway, AR 72032-3913 McCain Blvd, Suite A, North Little Rock, AR 72116 – NEW STOREAbout Now Optics:Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations. Learn more at

