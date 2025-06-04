Biosig & Streamex Appoint Co-Founder Of The Osisko Group & Mining Visionary, Sean Roosen As Strategic Advisor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA and Vancouver, BC, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig”), which acquired Streamex Exchange Corporation as its wholly owned subsidiary (“Streamex”) in May 2025, is pleased to announce the appointment ofas Strategic Advisor to Streamex. Mr. Roosen, a globally recognized mining entrepreneur and financier, brings over three decades of experience in building and scaling multibillion-dollar resource ventures.

Mr. Roosen is the Founder, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Development Corp., a premier North American gold development company. He is also the founder and former Executive Chairman and CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties, where he served from its inception in 2014 until 2023. A founding member of Osisko Mining Corporation (2003) and EurAsia Holding AG, a European venture capital fund, Mr. Roosen has long been at the forefront of innovation and value creation in the mining sector.

Mr. Roosen has over 30 years of progressive experience in the mining industry. As founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Osisko Mining Corporation, he was responsible for developing the strategic plan for the discovery, financing and development of the Canadian Malartic mine, one of the largest gold mines in Canada. He also led the efforts for the maximization of shareholders' value in the sale of Osisko Mining Corporation, which resulted in the creation of Osisko Royalties.

In 2017, he was named "Best Chief Executive Officer in North America" by Mines and Money Americas and recognized as one of the“Top 20 Most Influential Individuals in Global Mining.” Mr. Roosen continues to shape the future of the industry by supporting exploration and development initiatives both in Canada and internationally. He is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines.

“Sean's deep expertise across mining, capital markets, and value creation makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory team,” said Henry McPhie, CEO of BioSig and Co-Founder of Streamex.“His unmatched track record in building and scaling multi-billion-dollar resource companies brings tremendous strategic value to Streamex, and we're excited to work alongside him as we accelerate our growth and execution in the tokenized commodities space.”

Mr. Roosen commented,“I'm excited to be joining Streamex at such a transformative time. The opportunity to bring the resource sector into the digital age through tokenized assets is incredibly compelling, and Streamex has assembled the right vision and team to lead this evolution.”

Streamex's Advisory Board

Sean Roosen joins a distinguished group of strategic advisors at Streamex, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the company's mission of revolutionizing commodity markets through real-world asset tokenization. This advisory team now includes:



Frank Giustra - Strategic Investor and Advisor on Commodities.



Founder of Wheaton Precious Metals ($37B)



Founder of GoldCorp (Acquired by Newmont for $57B)

Founder of LionsGate Films ($2B).

Sean Roosen – Strategic Advisor on Mining and Asset Strategy



Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Osisko Development Corp.



Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Mining

Founder & Former CEO of Osisko Gold Royalties. ($6.9B)

Mathew August - Strategic Advisor on US Capital Markets.



Executive Chairman of Atlas Capital Partners, a New York-based single-family office investment firm and merchant bank. Active venture capitalist with significant investments in Defense Tech, FinTech, Aerospace, and other diversified industries.

About Streamex

Streamex is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization company focused in the commodities space. With the goal to bring commodity markets on chain, Streamex has developed primary issuance and exchange infrastructure that will revolutionize commodity finance. Streamex is led by a group of highly successful and seasoned executives from financial, commodities and blockchain industries.

Streamex believes the future of finance lies in tokenization, innovative investment strategies, and decentralized markets. By merging advanced financial technologies with blockchain transparency, Streamex has created infrastructure and solutions that enhance liquidity, accessibility, and efficiency. Streamex's goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for investors and institutions worldwide.

Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc., a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EPTM Platform, that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.

Forward Looking statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. It is possible that our actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether we will be able to realize the benefits of the acquisition of Streamex, whether shareholder approval of the acquisition will be obtained and whether we will be able to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing criteria in connection with the acquisition and otherwise. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

