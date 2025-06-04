Cents Accelerate Now Delivers Next-Level Marketing Automation For Laundry Businesses

Build stronger customer relationships and drive revenue with powerful marketing tools designed to grow your existing customer base

NEW YORK, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cents, the leading all-in-one business management platform transforming how garment care SMBs grow, manage, and understand their businesses, today announced major enhancements to Cents Accelerate. These updates are designed to help laundry businesses strengthen customer relationships and boost repeat revenue-all within a single, unified platform. With these new capabilities, laundry operators can now streamline and execute their marketing efforts entirely through Cents.

"We integrated automated campaigns and review management into the Cents platform so operators can leverage existing customer data to send targeted messages without leaving their dashboard," said Gilli Cherrin, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Cents. "It's about creating one unified system where operations and customer engagement work together to drive repeat business."

Enhanced Marketing Tools

The update to Cents Accelerate includes marketing features that help laundry businesses retain customers and increase revenue:



Automated Campaigns provide "set it and forget it" functionality, enabling businesses to schedule personalized messages triggered by specific customer behaviors. Whether welcoming new customers, requesting Google Reviews, or promoting special offers, these campaigns operate automatically in the background.

Advanced Audience Segmentation & Targeting leverages existing customer data within Cents to deliver highly personalized messages and promotions to specific customer segments, ensuring relevant communication that drives action.

Customizable Flows & Templates allow businesses to maintain brand consistency across all communications while providing the flexibility to use pre-built templates for quick deployment or create fully customized campaigns. Comprehensive Analytics deliver real-time insights into campaign performance, tracking opens, clicks, and conversions directly within the Cents dashboard, enabling data-driven optimization of marketing efforts.

Proven Results in Customer Engagement

Early adopters of Cents Accelerate have reported significant improvements in customer engagement and revenue growth. Horace Lewis, owner of Xpress Laundry, shared his experience: "We collected five reviews on the first day using the automated campaigns. I set up three VIP tiers with different discounts, and SMS messages automatically trigger when customers reach each tier. This feature is amazing."

The platform supports both email and SMS marketing channels, enabling businesses to reach customers through their preferred communication methods. Advanced trigger capabilities allow for automated responses to customer events including new orders, account updates, and status changes.

Cents Accelerate includes built-in solutions for typical marketing automation challenges. The platform offers template libraries that businesses can customize with their branding, while trigger-based automation ensures timely communication without manual intervention. Businesses can automatically send welcome emails to new customers, request reviews following completed orders, and engage VIP segments with exclusive promotions. The two-way chat functionality enables direct customer interaction, creating opportunities for real-time engagement and support.

Cents Accelerate is available immediately to existing Cents customers through their Business Manager. The integrated approach ensures implementation without disrupting existing workflows or requiring additional technical resources.

For more information about Cents Accelerate, visit .

About Cents

Cents is the leading all-in-one business management platform that helps laundry business operators grow, manage, and understand their business. With easy-to-use tools for point-of-sale, on-machine payments, revenue tracking, marketing automation, and delivery services, Cents provides a comprehensive solution for managing the complexities of a laundry business.

Designed with the unique needs of laundromats, dry cleaners, and multi-family/residential businesses in mind, Cents is the premier solution for entrepreneurs in the garment care industry. At the heart of Cents is a commitment to the industry's success, continually driving laundry businesses forward through ever-improving product solutions and strong community support.

