Elon Musk Condemns Trump's Funding Bill As 'Disgusting Abomination'

Elon Musk, the American billionaire and former special assistant to President Donald Trump, recently voiced strong criticism against the U.S. president's controversial tax bill.

The bill, described by Trump as“big and beautiful,” was narrowly passed last month in the House of Representatives by a single vote, extending the 2017 tax cuts.

Under this bill, funding increases for the U.S. military, immigration enforcement, and border security programs, which Musk called“a hateful disaster” and“unbearable.”

On the social media platform X, Musk wrote,“Sorry, but I can't take it anymore. This massive, horrible bill filled with unnecessary congressional favors is a hateful disaster.” He also addressed supporters, saying,“Shame on those who voted for it; you know you made a mistake.”

These remarks have attracted widespread media attention in the United States, highlighting a growing rift between Musk and the Trump administration.

Previously, Musk supported Trump's campaign with a $275 million contribution but left the White House after 129 turbulent days amid criticism over actions such as mass firings of government employees and the dismantling of agencies like the Department of Education.

Reports indicate that several Republican senators have expressed support for Musk's stance on Trump's tax plan, potentially complicating the bill's passage in the Senate.

Internationally, economists and policy analysts have debated the impact of the tax bill, warning that while it aims to boost defense and border control, it may widen income inequality and increase the federal deficit, raising concerns about its long-term economic effects.

Musk's outspoken opposition reflects broader tensions within the Republican Party and signals a potential shift in alliances ahead of future legislative battles in Washington.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram