Chilco River Holdings Heats Up June With Exciting Product Tastings, Key Hires, And New Distribution Deals Underway

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chatsworth, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic beverage company focused on strategic growth in the premium alcohol sector, is pleased to announce a series of June initiatives, including consumer tasting activations, key team additions, and advancing distribution agreements at both regional and national levels.

Following its announcement last week outlining a strategic entry into the alcohol beverage space, Chilco is now executing the next phase of its expansion. These initiatives reflect the company's broader goal to build a high-growth platform focused on premium consumer brands and grassroots engagement.

"We're creating real momentum," said William Lovett, CEO of Chilco River Holdings. "Our teams are on the ground, our products are getting in hands, and we're forming relationships that will define our long-term distribution footprint."

The June schedule includes curated product sampling events, new hires to strengthen social media, sales and brand operations, and active discussions with distribution partners across the U.S. These developments mark an acceleration of Chilco's growth and underscore its commitment to disciplined execution and market impact.

"We've been making strategic hires, and we're in active discussions with distribution partners who share our vision," added Lovett. "We believe June will be a pivotal month in setting the stage for larger rollouts ahead."

Chilco River Holdings plans to share additional updates throughout the summer as momentum builds. With new tastings, expanded leadership, and distribution agreements progressing rapidly, the Company is entering a dynamic growth phase. Shareholders can expect consistent updates as Chilco continues to execute on its bold vision and deliver value through strategic activation, brand expansion, and market penetration.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings is a U.S.-based brand accelerator focused on identifying and acquiring premium consumer products with high-growth potential. The Company is currently targeting acquisitions in the premium alcohol beverage sector, including spirits and ready-to-drink brands.