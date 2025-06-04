How To Make Kesar Mango Lassi: A Perfect Summer Drink Recipe

Summer's arrival brings scorching heat, prompting us to seek ways to escape and refresh ourselves. Kesar Mango Lassi is a wonderful beverage that combines the delicious taste of mango, the coolness of yogurt, and the aroma of saffron, making it a revitalizing drink to combat the summer heat.

The Speciality of Kesar Mango Lassi:

Lassi is a popular drink in North India, especially during summer. Kesar Mango Lassi stands out from regular lassi with the added sweetness of mango, the unique aroma and color of saffron, creating a delightful flavor. It's also great for digestion. Moreover, the vitamins in mango and the calcium in yogurt contribute to its health benefits.

Ingredients for Kesar Mango Lassi:

Kesar Mango (ripe) - 1 large

Saffron

Yogurt - 1 cup

Milk - 1/4 cup

Sugar - 2-3 teaspoons

Saffron - 5-6 strands

Cardamom powder - 1/4 teaspoon

Instructions:

First, take 1 teaspoon of hot water in a small bowl, add saffron strands, and let it soak for about 5-10 minutes. The saffron will release its color and aroma into the water, turning it a beautiful yellow.

Wash the Kesar mango thoroughly, peel it, chop the pulp into small pieces, and add it to a blender jar. Along with the chopped mango pieces, add thick yogurt, sugar, soaked saffron (along with the water), and milk. Blend these ingredients until smooth, ensuring there are no lumps and a consistent texture is achieved.

Pour the blended lassi into a glass with ice cubes and mix well. Garnish with finely chopped mango pieces, chopped pistachios or almonds, and a few saffron strands. Serve immediately. The chilled Kesar Mango Lassi will quench your thirst and refresh you in the summer heat.

Tips:

Kesar mangoes provide the best flavor for lassi, but you can use Alphonso or any sweet, fiberless mango.

Adjust the amount of sugar according to the sweetness of the mango. You can also use honey instead of sugar.

Using non-sour, thick yogurt enhances the taste of the lassi. Homemade yogurt is even better.

It's best to serve the lassi immediately after preparation. Alternatively, you can chill it in the refrigerator for a while and enjoy it cold.

Kesar Mango Lassi is not just a drink; it's a delightful experience. Share this refreshing beverage with your family and friends during the summer and enjoy!