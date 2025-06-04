MP CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For His 'Surrender' Remarks Against PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday slammed the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his“Narendar... Surrender” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, apologise for his alleged insulting remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

“That is why Rahul Gandhi is called Pappu. When will he mature? He speaks without any decorum, and not only tarnishes his reputation but also speaks against the culture of the country,” claimed the Chief Minister in a video message.

On Tuesday, LoP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Congress workers, said PM Modi surrendered in agreeing to a ceasefire after the US President Donald intervened to end military action against Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering of Congress leaders and workers at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi had said,

“I know the BJP and RSS people well now. You put a little pressure on them; they get scared and run away. For example, Trump gave a signal, and he (PM Modi) picked up the phone and said 'Narender, surrender', and PM Modi obeyed Trump's directions,” LoP Rahul Gandhi said.

The LoP Rahul Gandhi said that since the time of independence, they (BJP and RSS) are used to writing the letter for surrender.

“They give in even to slight pressure. The Congress does not surrender. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel are the people who never surrendered. They fought the superpowers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V.D. Sharma and several other state BJP leaders have condemned LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks, calling him“immature” and“disrespectful” to the post of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

"What we can expect from Rahul Gandhi, who does not even have any respect for his ancestors. He has come to Bhopal to question the Indian Armed Forces, and not to strengthen his party," claims Sharma.