Fabriq Secures $25 Million To Advance Lean Manufacturing Operations

Expedition Growth Capital leads growth equity funding to accelerate Fabriq's global expansion

BOSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabriq, the Lean Daily Management (LDM) SaaS platform empowering frontline manufacturing teams , today announced that it has closed a $25 million growth equity investment led by Expedition Growth Capital , alongside existing investor OSS Ventures . Fabriq will use the funding to accelerate hiring, scale sales efforts in Europe and North America, and advance product development to become the operating system of the shop floor.

"In manufacturing, especially in regulated industries like pharma or aerospace, every detail matters from daily targets to long-term performance goals," said Octave Lapeyronie , co-founder and CEO of Fabriq. "Yet too often, frontline teams are expected to drive excellence without the right tools. Fabriq changes that. We give teams the structure, visibility and agility they need to act fast and improve. With this new funding, we're accelerating our roadmap toward an AI-powered shop floor operating system that supports every layer of operations."

Despite industry-wide investments in machinery, manufacturers have underinvested in their people. Most frontline teams still rely on outdated tools such as Excel, SharePoint and whiteboards for daily operations. As a result:



Wasted time on administrative tasks instead of problem-solving.

Issues go unnoticed or are solved repeatedly with no data trail. Continuous improvement efforts stall, and engagement suffers.

This productivity gap has only widened amid reshoring efforts and a growing talent crisis. The World Economic Forum predicts that 44% of workers' skills will be disrupted within the next five years, pressuring manufacturers to equip frontline teams with the right tools for continuous improvement that fosters innovation.

"Fabriq helps frontline teams move faster, work smarter, and scale operational excellence-exactly what manufacturers need as they face rising complexity and labor pressure," said Steven Twomey , Partner at Expedition Growth Capital, who is joining Fabriq's board of directors. "Its strong adoption by global brands and high user satisfaction reflect the quality of the product and the urgency of the problem it solves."

Founded in 2019, Fabriq enables manufacturers to scale operational excellence by digitizing lean management practices and giving frontline teams modern, intuitive tools. Deployed across 600+ sites in 43 countries and used by organizations such as Bel, Collins Aerospace, Danone, Safran, Airbus, Medtronic, Merck and LVMH Fragrance Brands, Fabriq helps organizations achieve more reliable operations, less scrap and less downtime.

"At Medtronic, we've embarked on an exciting journey to deploy Fabriq across 13 manufacturing sites in the EMEA region," said Didier Perrin, VP Manufacturing in Global Operations at Medtronic. "In a few months, we've successfully digitized our tier management processes, fostering engagement, building meaningful connections from operators to leaders, and driving significant efficiencies. Fabriq is more than just a digital tool; it's a catalyst for rapid and effective standardization across all sites."

To learn more about how Fabriq can transform manufacturing operations, visit Fabriq's solutions page . Interested job candidates, especially in Boston, can explore opportunities to support Fabriq's growth .

About Fabriq

Fabriq empowers manufacturing organizations to meet daily performance targets, drive continuous improvement, and scale operational excellence. The platform digitizes daily management for frontline teams, delivering a 30% boost in productivity through more reliable operations and better team engagement. Fabriq is deployed across 43 countries by organizations including Scania, John Deere, Elanco, Bulgari, Renault, and Collins Aerospace.

About Expedition Growth Capital

Expedition is a software specialist growth equity firm, with offices in London and Boston. Expedition partners with ambitious, rapidly growing software companies that have achieved significant traction with little or no external funding. The firm brings capital for growth initiatives and shareholder liquidity, highly relevant operational expertise, and a trusted track record of respectfully partnering with founders on their path to category leadership. For more information, please see Expedition or follow Expedition on LinkedIn.

