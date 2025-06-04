403
Khamenei Defies U.S. Demands on Nuclear Enrichment
(MENAFN) Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, firmly opposed American appeals to cease uranium enrichment on Wednesday, emphasizing that the activity is a fundamental element of Iran’s nuclear initiative.
Speaking during a commemoration in Tehran for the 36th anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s passing, Khamenei asserted that the United States "can’t do anything" to impede Iran’s atomic pursuits.
He accused Washington of seeking to eliminate Iran’s nuclear industry altogether and force the country into long-term reliance on American energy resources.
“Our response to America’s nonsense is clear: they cannot do anything about this,” Khamenei declared, unequivocally rejecting U.S. requests for a full termination of uranium enrichment.
Since the previous month, Iranian and American officials have participated in five sessions of indirect discussions concerning nuclear matters.
These talks, hosted in Muscat and Rome with Omani mediation, have produced limited advancements, but no definitive resolution has been reached.
Adding complexity to the ongoing dialogue is the U.S. demand that Iran entirely dismantle its uranium enrichment infrastructure — a condition firmly dismissed by top Iranian authorities, including Foreign Minister and lead negotiator Abbas Araghchi, who has described it as “non-negotiable.”
Reaffirming the U.S. government’s position, Leader Donald Trump posted on social media Tuesday that the U.S. would not permit Iran to continue enrichment efforts.
"The AUTOPEN should have stopped Iran a long time ago from 'enriching.' Under our potential Agreement — WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM," he stated.
