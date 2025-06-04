Shatrughan Sinha Shares Why IRS Anwesh's Film 'Kathakar Ki Diary' Reminds Him Of His College Days

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha opened up about his emotional connection to IRS officer Anwesh's film“Kathakar Ki Diary.”

Sharing his thoughts, Sinha said the film reminded him of his formative years at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), where he was deeply influenced by similar storytelling and cinematic experiences. The senior actor sees echoes of legendary filmmakers Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen in the movie. Drawing parallels with the cinematic style and storytelling of these iconic directors, Shatrughan Sinha expressed how the film reminded him of the thought-provoking and nuanced narratives that defined Ray and Sen's works.

The Member of Parliament, who recently watched the film at the special screening, shared,“Anwesh's film gives me a special connection. It reminds me of my college days at FTII, where I learned and grew up watching such films. This film is of international standard." He further added, "Although Anwesh made this film on a low budget and with limited resources, it reminds me of Satyajit Ray (Manikda) and Mrinal Sen's films. Watching the film took me back to the era when such technically sound and amazing films were made. Despite the limited budget, every character in the film is natural and realistic, and the director's craft and love for cinema are evident on the screen.”

A special preview screening was recently held for close associates in Juhu, Mumbai. Shatrughan Sinha, along with his wife, Poonam Sinha, was present and lauded the film. The event also saw the presence of film director Sejal Shah, producer Krishika Lulla, director Sai Kabir, trans activist Rekha Rao, Gauri Sawant, and several other industry professionals.

Director Sejal Shah shared,“The film Kathakar Ki Diary' is an extremely powerful film and has its own style of storytelling.” Director Sai Kabir praised the film, saying it's a well-made film. Trans activist Gauri Sawant said,“ I loved the film, and it was meaningful cinema.”

The movie stars Kapil Bhagwat, Yogesh Jadhav, Aarohi Chatterjee, and Daniel in pivotal roles. Directed by IRS officer Anwesh, the film was edited by national award-winning editor Aseem Sinha, known for his work with acclaimed director Shyam Benegal.