Minor Accuses Local Imam Of Sexual Abuse In Charsadda FIR Lodged Amid Tensions In Neighborhood

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)A 12-year-old boy in the jurisdiction of Charsadda's Nissata police station has accused the local mosque's prayer leader (imam) of sexual assault, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The child, who had been attending the mosque for religious education, alleges that the incident occurred during one of his visits.

The boy's family is reportedly facing immense financial hardship and social pressure, making the process of filing a formal complaint and pursuing legal action difficult.

While locals have demanded the removal of the accused imam from the mosque, he remains in place, creating unrest in the neighborhood.

District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Suleman Zafar, has taken notice of the incident and ordered an immediate investigation.

Based on the boy's statement, police have registered a case under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 53 of the Child Protection Act. DPO Zafar has assured the victim's family of full legal support and justice.

According to Sahil, a child protection NGO working in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Rights, a total of 3,364 cases of violence against children were reported in Pakistan during 2024. These included sexual abuse, abductions, disappearances, and child marriages.

Approximately 4% of these cases, about 135 incidents, were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. The data reveals that on average, nine children become victims of violence every day in Pakistan.

Sahil's findings indicate that 53% of the victims were girls, while 47% were boys, with the 11 to 15 age group being most vulnerable.

The report also highlights that perpetrators are often known to the victims and may include strangers and religious instructors. About 93% of the cases were registered with police, while 7% went unreported due to societal pressures or traditional barriers.