Ninjachess Launches Globally With $20,000 Prize Pool For Season Alpha - Sponsored By Spirex Exchange
Reinventing Chess for the Web3 Generation
NinjaChess transforms traditional chess with ninja abilities like Stun, Trap, Invisibility, and more-turning every game into an unpredictable duel. Players can use AI-assisted moves , customize their ninja avatars, and earn cryptocurrency through competitive play.
No downloads needed. The game launches directly within Telegram , making it easier than ever to battle, climb the leaderboard, and earn crypto anywhere, anytime. Just open the app, challenge opponents, and let your strategy shine.
“NinjaChess is designed to be fast, fun, and rewarding-and launching on Telegram brings it right into players' hands,” said the founding team.“With Spirex Exchange powering our crypto economy, the path is set for global chess domination.”
Season Alpha marks the beginning of NinjaChess's ranked competition. The top players will share in a $20,000 prize pool , with new game modes and tournaments rolling out soon.
In Partnership with Spirex Exchange
As a leading centralized exchange, Spirex is the official sponsor of Season Alpha, supporting the infrastructure, economy, and vision behind NinjaChess's blockchain integration.
What's Next
-
PvP Money Matches – Wager tokens, winner takes all.
Tournaments – Multi-table battles with high-stakes rewards.
NFT Customization – Own and personalize your ninja.
Mobile Expansion – Deeper integration across devices.
About NinjaChess
NinjaChess is a turn-based, strategic game that integrates the timeless rules of chess with specialized“ninja powers” and blockchain-based rewards.
NinjaChess reimagines the classic game of chess by integrating specialized“ninja powers” and blockchain-based rewards. Players can expect a fresh and dynamic approach to the timeless strategy game, enhancing both casual and competitive play.
Visit – Ninjachess
Join Telegram –
About SpireX
SpireX is a fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange offering over 300 tradeable currencies and some of the lowest fees on the market.
Focused on providing a secure and reliable trading environment, SpireX continuously strives to add value for its users by listing top-tier projects, building new products, and launching exclusive reward campaigns.
