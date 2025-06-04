Marching Maids Expands Premium House Cleaning Services To Long Beach, California

House Cleaning In Long Beach

The trusted cleaning company brings 10 years of 5-star residential cleaning to Long Beach with flexible booking, vetted professionals, and eco-friendly options.

- Marching MaidsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marching Maids , a tried and true, Southern California-based house cleaning company, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest service location in Long Beach, expanding its reach to better serve homes in the South Bay!With over a decade of experience and thousands of satisfied clients, Marching Maids has built a reputation for providing dependable, top-quality house cleaning services. From deep cleaning and move-in/move-out cleanings to recurring maid service and post-construction cleanup, the company delivers consistent, 5-star service with a commitment to client satisfaction.“We're super pumped to officially bring our trusted cleaning services to Long Beach,” said Zach Mikasa, Founder of Marching Maids.“We've serviced homes across Southern California since 2015 starting from Ventura County, and now Long Beach residents can have the same level of professional quality and convenience we've come to be recognized for.”Customers can book cleaning services online in minutes and choose from one-time or recurring service options. All cleaners are fully vetted, background-checked, and trained to the company's high service standards.The Long Beach location is based at:Marching Maids100 Oceangate, Suite 1200 Long Beach, CA 90802Phone: (562) 548-7668Website:For local residents searching for house cleaning in Long Beach or maid service near me, Marching Maids now offers same-week availability and guaranteed satisfaction.Marching Maids continues to expand into high-demand markets across California and Colorado, offering tech-enabled booking, transparent pricing, and dedicated customer support.About Marching MaidsFounded in 2015, Marching Maids is a family-owned, Southern California-based house cleaning company serving residential clients across the region, including Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Inland Empire, Ventura County and Denver. The company is known for its reliability, customer-first policies, and seamless online booking platform.

