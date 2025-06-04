403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Suspect's Family Gets Detained After Colorado Attack
(MENAFN) Authorities in the United States have detained the relatives of a man suspected of assaulting a pro-Israel gathering in Colorado.
This update was shared on Tuesday by Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
In a post on X, Noem stated, "Today @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody."
The incident occurred on Sunday, during a public event intended to highlight the plight of hostages in the Gaza Strip.
During the demonstration, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly ignited individuals, resulting in injuries to no fewer than eight participants.
Noem added in her message that, "This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it."
This statement suggests that authorities are now exploring whether Soliman’s family had any awareness of or connection to the violent act.
U.S. Leader Donald Trump also reacted to the event on Monday, fiercely condemning what he labeled a "horrific attack," and emphasized that such actions "will not be tolerated in the US."
According to Stephen Miller, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for policy, the alleged attacker originally entered the country on a tourist visa, which he exceeded.
He was later permitted to remain through the issuance of a work permit.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that it is treating the case as a potential terrorist act and is conducting a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
This update was shared on Tuesday by Kristi Noem, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
In a post on X, Noem stated, "Today @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody."
The incident occurred on Sunday, during a public event intended to highlight the plight of hostages in the Gaza Strip.
During the demonstration, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly ignited individuals, resulting in injuries to no fewer than eight participants.
Noem added in her message that, "This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it."
This statement suggests that authorities are now exploring whether Soliman’s family had any awareness of or connection to the violent act.
U.S. Leader Donald Trump also reacted to the event on Monday, fiercely condemning what he labeled a "horrific attack," and emphasized that such actions "will not be tolerated in the US."
According to Stephen Miller, Trump’s former deputy chief of staff for policy, the alleged attacker originally entered the country on a tourist visa, which he exceeded.
He was later permitted to remain through the issuance of a work permit.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced that it is treating the case as a potential terrorist act and is conducting a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment