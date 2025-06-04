On Track Now

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate five new train services connecting Delhi to the Kashmir Valley on June 6, a development of profound significance for the region, which otherwise had so far only a road and air connectivity with the rest of the country. The highlight of the visit will be the dedication of the Chenab rail bridge, the world's tallest railway bridge, which forms a crucial part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL). Modi is expected to travel by train from the newly inaugurated bridge to Katra, inspecting key engineering feats like India's first cable-stayed Anji Khad bridge along the way. At Katra, he will flag off two Vande Bharat trains, one to Baramulla and another in the reverse direction, marking the symbolic completion of a project that has taken nearly three decades and over ₹41,000 crore to realize.

The trains will use modern technology to handle extreme weather conditions, including snow and cold. The trains will boost connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country. Unlike road travel, the train journeys will be both comfortable and economical. So, in a sense, it will be a boon for tourism and, as a result, for the economy.

Tourism, a key driver of Kashmir's economy, stands to benefit more from the operationalization of the railways. The scenic route, passing through Anantnag, Awantipora, Pampore, and other stations, presents a unique opportunity to highlight the natural beauty of the region. The prospect of a Vande Bharat Express running through this picturesque landscape adds an extra dimension to the tourist experience, making Kashmir more accessible for travelers, otherwise held back by the high-priced air tickets.

In the short term, more visitors could also pose challenges for the government. The Valley's existing tourism infrastructure is not in a position to accommodate a disproportionately enhanced inflow of tourists. So, while the tourist infrastructure needs to be upgraded and expanded, an unregulated flow of visitors will not be advisable for the Valley's fragile ecology. But the government can be hoped to take care of any adverse fallouts of the increased inflow of people to Kashmir.

However, not just tourism, trains will be a bigger boost for the local economy. Train is expected to not only reduce the cost of ferrying goods to the Valley but also connect the region directly to other parts of the country, offering more avenues for business for the local traders and businessmen. The train to and from Kashmir must go hand in hand with policies that prioritize sustainable development, ensuring that the region's unique identity and fragile ecosystem are preserved while it embraces new opportunities.

Read Also No Content Available