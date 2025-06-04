MECC Launches National Biodiversity Database To Preserve Environment

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a pivotal move for environmental conservation, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change unveiled its National Biodiversity Database on its website yesterday.

The database, in its inaugural stage, features over 2,000 species of plants, marine, and wildlife. They include 1,027 plant species, 524 invertebrate species, 390 bird species, 59 fish species, 42 reptile species, and 36 mammal species.

The cutting-edge platform will precisely map natural habitats and track the spatial and temporal distribution of species, establishing a robust scientific reference. This will empower policymakers, researchers, and key stakeholders to develop national reports and forge environmental policies rooted in scientific and sustainable principles.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie emphasized that the database launch signifies a strategic milestone in Qatar's environmental journey.

He noted that it will bolster the nation's push towards environmental governance and sustainable development, strengthening efforts to monitor environmental changes, integrate information, and enable institutions to make informed decisions.

The Minister further explained that a comprehensive and reliable national biodiversity database is essential for tracking environmental shifts, shaping environmental policies, and guiding decision-making.



He highlighted its vital role in helping Qatar meet its national and international obligations and enhancing the country's standing in global environmental reports by providing accurate, up-to-date data to international organizations.

Al Subaie also pointed out that the database forms an integrated knowledge hub, enabling state institutions to make transparent, data-driven decisions that align with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy 2024-30. He said that this aligns with Qatar's commitment to a green transformation, strengthened environmental security, and effective responses to climate change and biodiversity loss.

The Minister affirmed the Ministry's ongoing dedication to developing, updating, and expanding the database to cover all aspects of biodiversity.

He stated that this launch is another step towards providing knowledge tools that support environmental protection and resource sustainability, ensuring a balanced and sustainable environmental future for generations to come. The launch event saw the signing of a“Key User Document” with several leading governmental, academic, and research institutions. These included Qatar University's Environmental Science Center, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Doha University of Science and Technology, and Qatar National Library. This collaborative effort underscores a shared commitment to effective database utilization and institutional integration. MECC Undersecretary H E Eng Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud described the new platform as an advanced model for environmental knowledge management, offering current and reliable data to everyone.

He noted that it enables the precise assessment of biodiversity, including threatened and non-threatened species, and sensitive ecological sites, through detailed scientific descriptions supported by maps, images, and other visual aids.

Assistant Undersecretary for Protection and Nature Reserves Affairs Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Latif Al Muslemani asserted that the database represents a significant leap in environmental data management. He said that it aims to document and classify living organisms, promote the sustainable use of biological resources, and encourage community involvement in environmental conservation. Director of the Wildlife Development Department Yousef Al Hamer, said that the database will serve as a comprehensive scientific reference, providing accurate environmental maps accessible to institutions, and the public.